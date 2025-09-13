12 Unique Breakfast Foods Around The World

While it may be tempting to reach for go-to breakfast staples when doing your shopping — nothing wrong with repetition when you can experiment with toppings on your cereal each day of the week — there is such a thing as too much. Whether you're open to something new or your morning cup of coffee just isn't cutting it anymore, taking inspiration from around the world is the ticket to a more fulfilling brekkie. No matter where you go in the world, the diversity in breakfast dishes can be a reminder of how vast the world is and how exciting breakfast can be.

Breakfast dishes served in different countries change depending on what is in season, what the weather calls for, traditional recipes, and cooking techniques, not to mention the stories of migration and preservation that accompany these meals. Culinary habits shared make the dining experience more fun, whether you travel to foodie capitals to get a taste or you try your best to recreate these global dishes from the comfort of your home. Whether it's a warm, creamy soup in Morocco or a hearty plate of fruit made savory with fish in Jamaica, there are several exciting dishes to take notes from around the world.