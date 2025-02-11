What's In A Traditional Japanese Bento Box?

The Japanese bento box, more formally known as obento, is at its most basic level a kind of boxed lunch. But that can seem like we're selling it short. Bento takes a simple meal and elevates it by presenting it in an aesthetically and aromatically pleasing way, pairing dishes with flavor profiles that complement each other, and by being nutritiously well balanced. In Japan there are many types of bento, from homemade versions to those convenient boxes you can pick up at 7-Eleven, along with other gourmet snacks. There's even a style called kyaraben bento that involves crafting the food to look like anime characters and cute animals, like these octopus-shaped hot dogs.

No matter what kind of bento it is, the elements are generally the same and it almost always starts with rice (or sometimes noodles). The other bento elements include one or two main dishes with protein, and two side dishes. The rice is often simply boiled, or it can be something fancier like rice balls wrapped in toasted nori seaweed and filled with salmon or pickled vegetables. The main dish or dishes range from grilled fish to tamagoyaki, a sweet rolled Japanese omelet. The side dishes can include types of salads, fruits, or tempura vegetables. Above all else, presentation is key.