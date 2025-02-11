What's In A Traditional Japanese Bento Box?
The Japanese bento box, more formally known as obento, is at its most basic level a kind of boxed lunch. But that can seem like we're selling it short. Bento takes a simple meal and elevates it by presenting it in an aesthetically and aromatically pleasing way, pairing dishes with flavor profiles that complement each other, and by being nutritiously well balanced. In Japan there are many types of bento, from homemade versions to those convenient boxes you can pick up at 7-Eleven, along with other gourmet snacks. There's even a style called kyaraben bento that involves crafting the food to look like anime characters and cute animals, like these octopus-shaped hot dogs.
No matter what kind of bento it is, the elements are generally the same and it almost always starts with rice (or sometimes noodles). The other bento elements include one or two main dishes with protein, and two side dishes. The rice is often simply boiled, or it can be something fancier like rice balls wrapped in toasted nori seaweed and filled with salmon or pickled vegetables. The main dish or dishes range from grilled fish to tamagoyaki, a sweet rolled Japanese omelet. The side dishes can include types of salads, fruits, or tempura vegetables. Above all else, presentation is key.
History in a colorful box
Perhaps the importance placed on a bento box's visual presentation should be no surprise coming from a culture that has made activities like folding paper, arranging flowers, and wrapping gifts into exquisite art forms. While the history of the bento box predates the Edo Period (from 1603 to 1868) it became immensely popular during this richly aesthetic era. "Feed the eye first," is an adage Japanese cooks take to heart, according to the book "Food Culture in Japan." The traditional bento box often relies on combining different foods and vegetables that are yellow, green, and red for visual impact and steers away from too many fried foods that are brownish in hue.
Even the boxes themselves are beautiful and well-designed. They're traditionally made of bamboo or lacquered wood but now come in a variety or materials and can be either stackable or compartmentalized. Another important aspect of bento boxes, besides the way the dishes look together, is how they are seasoned. The foods are often well seasoned, so they still taste delicious at room temperature. One seasoning, dashi, a stock made of kombu and bonito fish flakes, or the powdered form, called dashi no moto, an umami-packed powder, elevates every dish and is found in such popular bento box staples as tamagoyaki and gyudon, or beef and onion simmered in dashi. When comparing the elegant, traditional bento box to a brown bag lunch with a PB&J, you can see how a bit of thoughtful presentation can change the game.