Is Hominy The Same Thing As Corn?

Corn is a staple food throughout the world, and this sweet starch takes on many diverse forms. It's the base of cornflakes in our breakfast cereal, the main ingredient for making tortillas, and popped to make our favorite cinema snack. It also shows up in dishes like grits and pozole — but in these dishes, corn is referred to as hominy. Why?

All hominy is corn, but not all corn is hominy. There is not a special variety of corn called hominy; it normally comes from the simple field corn, the classic yellow or white corn with large cobs. The process of turning corn into hominy is called nixtamalization. It starts with whole, dried corn kernels that are then soaked in an alkaline mixture that softens the tough outer shell of the corn kernel. The most common alkaline mixture is lime added to water; not to be confused with the fruit, lime is also called calcium hydroxide and is derived from processed limestone rock. Before commercially available lime, wood ash was used to soak and soften corn kernels, which is sometimes still used in Mexico.

Once corn is nixtamalized, it is called nixtamal, which is what we know as hominy in English. It is labeled with the name hominy when it is sold in a can, dried as whole kernels, or coarsely ground for grits. Nixtamal can be ground into masa, an incredibly important component in Mexican cuisine used to make foods like tortillas and tamales.