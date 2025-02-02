Migas Vs Chilaquiles: What's The Difference?

Mexican cuisine packs in a dizzying range of ingredients and flavors, with numerous distinctions that come down to the details. After all, just think about the number of dishes that form around a tortilla; from tacos and enchiladas to burritos and quesadillas.

It's a manner of culinary categorization that applies to crispy tortilla-based migas and chilaquiles, too. After all, it's easy to understand why the two get mixed up. Both are Mexican dishes enjoyed for breakfast and centered upon crispy tortilla chips accompanied by eggs. Yet by way of their separate histories and traditions, the two pack in a multitude of contrasts.

Migas are the Tex-Mex name for crispy tortilla chips mixed with scrambled eggs, vegetables, and aromatics, all served with cheese. Flavorful and filling, it's a favorite of breakfast taquerias of the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, chilaquiles are a Mexican creation, centered around freshly fried tortilla chips covered in a runny tomato-and-chile-based sauce. Covered in garnishes like fried eggs, proteins, onions, cilantro (unless you're cilantro-averse), avocado, and queso fresco, it's a dense medley of textures and flavors, delectably enjoyed by the forkful. So, serve them side by side, and the two dishes will be easy to tell apart.