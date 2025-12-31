17 Greek Foods Everyone Should Try Once

The Mediterranean diet has long been revered for its health benefits. Since Ancel Keys released a study in the late 1950s discussing the impressive heart-health of Greece and Southern Italy, thousands of health-conscious Americans have adopted the diet. Far more than the health benefits, though, Greek food is just plain delicious. Fresh, bright ingredients complement salty cheeses and flaky pastries. An abundance of spices, herbs, and citrus makes every dish interesting.

One of the first real restaurants (besides the local Mexican spot) I ever ate at as a kid was Greek, and the meal and menu were so exciting that they sparked my love for food. I later went on to work in a Greek restaurant in the Seattle area, learning all the insider tips and techniques that make the cuisine so enticing.

Whether you're compiling a list of dishes to order on your next trip to the country, trying to expand your repertoire of home-cooked meals, or just looking to read about some mouth-wateringly delicious food, this list of 17 Greek foods everyone should try at least once is a great starting point for diving into a world-renowned cuisine.