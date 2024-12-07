No, Ghee And Clarified Butter Are Not The Same Thing

The terms are often used interchangeably, but ghee and clarified butter are not precisely the same. Both are made using similar methods and both contain only butter, but if you were to do a blind taste test, you would immediately know which was which.

Clarified butter, also known as drawn butter, is at once both richer and cleaner in flavor than regular butter. It's that golden liquid we use as a dip for boiled seafood and perfectly buttered movie theater popcorn. But ghee has a nutty flavor somewhere between clarified butter and brown butter. On his website, television chef Alton Brown of "Good Eats" fame calls ghee "an extreme version of clarified butter with a shelf life like uranium." It's a staple used widely in Indian cuisine and an ideal addition to golden milk, aka turmeric latte.

The primary difference between clarified butter and ghee is how you remove the water. When you cook butter, the water first sinks to the bottom, with only a small amount evaporating. Then remove the milk fat that floated to the top, save the butterfat, and leave the water behind, making clarified butter. For ghee, you keep cooking until the water turns to steam and escapes via evaporation.