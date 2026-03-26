7 Panera Bread Sandwiches You're Better Off Avoiding, Based On Reviews

When it comes to Panera, the bakery/cafe commands a selection of sandwiches that's nearly unrivaled in casual dining. Hot, toasted paninis, a plain-Jane turkey — there's always a solid variety. While this is something we can all appreciate, we can't dismiss how sometimes, it churns out a sandwich that's just... not up to snuff. Is it the pivot to par-baked breads? Uneven toasting? Wonky cheese resembling plastic? We wanted to answer these questions by zeroing in on the handhelds facing the most scrutiny, according to diners themselves.

Chain eateries are bound to screw up; there's no two ways about it. Yet these sandwiches have frequently displeased guests, whether out of inedibility, a decline in overall quality, or both. Our findings weren't picked at random, either. Diligently, we scoured consumer feedback to see what choices aren't worth buying, helping you save money as well as your sanity; you can find our methodology in more detail later. Even with a Sip Club membership, reviews stand by avoiding the following — or risk a ho-hum lunch you'd rather soon forget.