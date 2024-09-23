14 Hacks That Will Save You Money At Panera Bread
For a quick bite for lunch or a tasty pastry, Panera Bread is a go-to spot with great service and a casual atmosphere. The chain restaurant specializes in breads and pastries, which are baked fresh in-store each day. There is no shortage of delicious sandwiches on the menu, including tasty breakfast options and savory choices for lunch or dinner. Panera also offers a wide selection of salads and soups, including rotating specials with ingredients that capture the tastes of the season. The drink menu is also lengthy and perfect for those needing a quick caffeine pick-me-up.
But, you'll pay quite a bit more for lunch at Panera than you would making a simple PB&J at home. Fortunately, there are also special deals, exclusive offers, and promotions that can help you save on the cost of your meal. For example, for frequent Panera customers, one of the best ways to save dough is to join one of the shop's rewards programs. Ready to spend less money on your next Panera run? Try one (or more) of these tricks to get extra savings.
Join the MyPanera Rewards program
The MyPanera Rewards program is free to join and you'll start earning points towards free treats from the first day. If you stop by often, these perks add up quickly and you can redeem them for free goodies. MyPanera members get a free pastry just for signing up and delivery fees are waived for the first 30 days after signing up. This benefit alone can save you a lot of money if you frequently order Panera to go. Every time you buy something at Panera, you earn reward points, which you can track on the MyPanera app to make sure that you use them before they expire.
With so many opportunities to earn rewards, it wouldn't be surprising for the MyPanera membership to be offered for a small fee, but it is indeed a free program. You can sign up online, but the easiest way to start earning points is to sign up when you're actually in the store. Employees can set it up so that your membership is linked to your phone number so you don't have to carry a physical card to get the perks.
Visit on your birthday
MyPanera Rewards members who include their birthday on their profile can get a free treat on their special day. Options include bagels, muffins, cookies, and other bakery items. We recommend perusing what is on display to decide since many specialty items come and go with the seasons. Shortbread and sugar cookies are great choices for a sweet treat while a bagel can also make a nice birthday breakfast. Just note that if you opt for a bagel, you will still have to pay for extras like cream cheese, but you can get your bagel sliced and toasted free of charge.
The maximum value of the freebie is $5 so expect to pay the difference if you pick something more expensive. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices at that price point. This little perk might not have a huge monetary value but it will let you start your birthday with a pep in your step.
Try a You Pick Two deal
The You Pick Two menu is the best way to enjoy Panera favorites on a budget. Choose two options from half of a sandwich, half of a salad, or half a cup of soup, to complete a whole meal. The half portions are large enough to fill you up and even more substantial when you add extra toppings. The You Pick Two offer also comes with a choice of chips, apple, or baguette on the side.
The exact cost of the deal varies based on what you order. Premium items with a lot of ingredients cost as much as $7 while simpler options, such as tomato soup, cost closer to $4. A few menu selections — mostly soups — are only available in the late morning through the evening since they take time to prepare and cook.
Sandwiches and Panera's beloved mac and cheese, which ranks in the top five of Chowhound's list of the best fast food mac and cheese, are on the menu from the start of the day so you can get your fix anytime. This is a great budget-conscious way to enjoy your Panera favorites.
Become a Sip Club member
For Panera beverage aficionados, the Sip Club is the secret to getting your bevvie fix on a budget, letting you work your way through the chain's extensive drink menu. You can get unlimited drinks for a fixed monthly price when you join the Sip Club. Options include hot and iced coffee and tea, as well as fountain drinks. You can't get specialty drinks, like frozen coffee, but Panera does run periodic Saturday Deals and special promotions for Sip Club members only. You can also get an extra birthday treat to go with your coffee or lemonade and get free deliveries on all Panera orders when you're a member. These extra perks add to your overall savings beyond just enjoying unlimited drinks.
The first few months are often free for new members but after the promotional period, there is a monthly membership fee. However, Panera claims that ordering just four drinks per month will more than pay for the membership cost. If you order Panera often, the waived delivery fees alone can be worth the cost of being a part of the Sip Club.
Buy a gift card
You can find Panera gift cards for 20% off frequently on the Panera website during special promotions so always check for discounts and promos before ordering. If you're a MyPanera Rewards member, you may also get first dibs or early access to purchase discounted gift cards. During the winter holidays, you can also snag a bonus gift card when you purchase a set amount.
If you are getting a lot of gift cards, you can purchase them at the bulk price of 10% off anytime. While you have to spend $500 upfront, it can be a good way to save on gifting trips to Panera. There's no rule against gifting them to yourself, so this is a good hack to use if you frequent the shop and know that you'll use the gift cards. Panera gift cards never expire so you have an unlimited time to go through the balance.
Order a Value Duet
Similar to the standard You Pick Two concept, the Value Duet menu offers Panera soups, sandwiches, and salads in half-sized portions. You can choose two selections from a limited menu at discounted prices for some of the best deals at the chain. Some pairings of classic favorites include creamy tomato soup with grilled cheese and a Caesar salad with chicken noodle soup. There are seven options and all are less than $9.
The Family Feast offers a similar fixed menu at a discount price but feeds up to four people. Choose between a few different offerings, including flatbread pizza, salads, and sandwiches to create the ultimate value meal. Panera compares it to a fast food dollar or discount menu but these pairings pack a big flavor punch while also being just as filling as other full-price items.
When it comes to the Value Duet menu, you can't customize your choices as much, which is the main difference when compared to the You Pick Two deal. But because many of the options are tried-and-true favorites, there's a good chance that your preferred pairing is on the menu. Best of all, the portion sizes are exactly the same as a You Pick Two deal but the price tag is lower.
Download the MyPanera app
Placing and tracking an order is the main benefit of using the MyPanera app but there are also money-saving secrets within the platform. Panera shares special deals and promotions on the app that aren't publicized in the store, so it's the go-to place to get the inside scoop on money-saving offers. MyPanera members can also get alerts on upcoming menu items and sweets, many of which they get early access to try.
If you sign into your rewards account, you can also track your points toward free treats. This gives you a good idea of when to use your rewards before they expire, which is 60 days after they're added to your account. Reward members get reminders about birthday deals, MyPanera Week, and other special events via the app. Downloading the app and signing up for MyPanera Rewards is free, making this hack a totally cost-free way to save money.
Make it a meal
This hack lets you indulge your sweet tooth, which is especially great at Panera since you have to walk by the bakery display with cookies, pastries, and other delicious goodies on your way to place an order. When you turn your sandwich, soup, or salad into a meal by adding a drink order, an extra treat is just 99 cents. This is a fantastic way to enjoy a cookie or pastry for a discounted price. Full-sized Panera orders also include a side of chips, apple, or baguette so it's easy to round out your order on a budget.
While it's not the biggest impact on your bill, getting a little something extra at a discount can add up over time. It's also a great method to get something to enjoy later while paying less now, thanks to bundling it with your meal. You can always ask for your treat to be bagged separately and keep it for breakfast or a snack the following day.
Choose a sharable soup
Rather than ordering individual servings of the same soup, which can cost up to $9 for a bowl, order a family-size portion from the catering menu. It serves four and comes out to approximately $5-$6 per person. When you pair that larger soup with a salad or sandwich, you can make your own pairing for less than you'd pay for a meal from the You Pick Two menu, in some cases. The only caveat is that everyone needs to enjoy the same soup.
This might not be an easy option to eat at the restaurant, however, since it is packaged family-style. You'll need to ask for separate bowls and portion out the soup yourself at the table. Catering orders also need to be put in at least four hours ahead of pickup, so some planning is required if you want to take advantage of this hack. Fortunately, the MyPanera app is an easy platform for ordering, including bulk and catering requests.
Pay with ApplePay
Even with the best deals, you'll have to pay for your purchase so why not get cash back when you do? Using your Apple Card and ApplePay lets you enjoy cash back on Panera purchases and get savings without any special steps required. The percentage is typically 3% but can be as high as 6% during certain promotions. It comes in the form of Daily Cash, which you can designate to stay in your Apple account or transfer automatically to savings.
This is another small hack that can add up to big bucks over time, especially if you eat at Panera often. The policy stands whether you shop at a Panera Bread location, order online, or get a pick-up order. It doesn't work for gift cards, however, so you'll have to keep your purchases to actual food items only to enjoy this benefit. It is also limited to U.S. locations only.
Celebrate MyPanera Week
If you're a Panera lover, the chain has a dedicated MyPanera Week during which the company celebrates all things Panera and offers great deals for MyPanera card holders. During this promotional week, rewards members get extra bonuses and freebies, including early access to goodies. In recent years, Panera debuted a line of apparel that let super fans show their appreciation for the chain. If you aren't a member yet, MyPanera Week is the perfect time to sign up since there are even more incentives, including free cookies and discounts on your regular purchases.
During this week, the chain aims to bring Panera lovers through the doors by offering special deals that aren't available at any other time of the year. Each day has a special focus, whether it's waived delivery fees or 50% off a menu item. Buy-one-get-one deals are also typically available a few times during this week. Panera also wants people to join as MyPanera rewards members and to become part of the Sip Club, so look for giveaways and reduced membership fees for those opportunities during this week.
Stick with a small drink
Panera offers free refills on fountain drinks so if you're eating at the restaurant, order a small drink instead of a large one and refill as needed. This is a great way to enjoy the same amount of refreshments for a lower price. This only works if you're dining in since the unlimited refills only apply to patrons eating at Panera. If you want unlimited drinks otherwise, you'll have to join the Sip Club. This might still be worth the low subscription fee since you can come into Panera and get included coffee, tea, and fountain drinks anytime.
You can always ask for a free cup for water, which is the ultimate hack to saving money on drinks. Not only is this budget-friendly, but it also keeps you hydrated and feeling your best all day. Panera has complimentary lemons at the self-serve drink station so that you can add a little splash of flavor to your water or other beverages.
Add extra freebies
You can customize your sandwich or salad with add-ons, many of which don't cost anything extra. Veggies are typically available without increasing the price but some items, like avocado and extra meat, cost a few dollars more. Swapping out your protein or adding extra meat costs approximately $3 while extra cheese is about $1 extra, both of which are cheaper than a second sandwich. Fun condiments are also a great way to create a new flavor profile, although hummus adds another $1 to $2 to the purchase price.
Upgrading your bread is a great way to bulk up a sandwich without spending a lot (or any) extra money. Most Panera sandwiches can be made with any of the bakery breads, although swapping in a bagel for the sandwich bread adds 50 cents to the cost.
Overall, consider which additions or swaps you want to make, even if they add a small cost to the sandwich or salad. It might still be more budget-friendly than ordering a second sandwich but be just as filling for two people to split.
Find Panera favorites at the grocery store
A few of the most iconic menu items at Panera, such as the baked potato soup, are available in the prepared foods section at some grocery stores. They often cost less than the same dish if you were to buy it at Panera. But, they have the same recipe and flavor, plus a more budget-conscious price since preparation is up to you. Panera soups are so good that they rank as one of the best canned soups you can find at the grocery store.
Soups are the most readily available Panera item sold at supermarkets but salad dressings are also popular to recreate your Panera favorites at home for a fraction of the cost. The selection is much more limited than you'll see at Panera and generally sticks with customer favorites. Don't expect to see the most recent menu selections or any seasonal favorites outside of an actual Panera Bread. You also can't find sandwich and salad recipes, since the grocery store options only include prepared foods.