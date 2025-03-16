Never Suffer A Soggy BLT Sandwich Again With The Correct Tomato Placement

A BLT is a perennial portable provision teeming with garden-fresh veggies and hearty slices of salty, satisfying, umami-rich bacon. Not only are BLTs easy to scarf down faster than you can say sandwich, but they're just as easy to assemble — simply stack your ingredients between two mayo-smothered slices of bread and enjoy. But just because it doesn't require Michelin-star skills to make one, doesn't mean it's impossible to spoil a BLT. One of the most common BLT blunders occurs when the ingredients are layered out of order.

Tomatoes are exalted for their juicy consistency, but when they're stacked directly underneath the bread of a BLT, all that drippy goodness seeps into the bread, leaving it soggy and wet. To prevent a wilted BLT, you have to respect the order of operations. It's best to place the tomatoes between the bacon and lettuce to preserve the integrity of the bread. Not only does this sequence prevent your bread from disintegrating in tomato juice, but it also puts tomatoes, be it beefsteak or heirloom varieties, at the epicenter of the sandwich, right where they belong.