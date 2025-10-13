10 Old School Cafeteria Lunches That Give Us Major Nostalgia

Sloppy Joes are one food that you're more likely to get smeared all over your clothes, face, and plate than you are into your mouth. After all, they call it "sloppy" for a reason. The origin story of the sandwich is murky at best, and when it officially entered the school system is anyone's guess. However, a 1988 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) handbook, entitled "Quantity Recipes for School Food Service," featured it in its sandwich section, which suggests it was popular by then.

This is one food that I remember having in the school cafeteria often. Surely, it was a way to use up the leftover hamburger buns and copious amounts of frozen mystery meat in the school cafeteria freezer. The key to old-school Sloppy Joes is using the right blend of meat; an 80/20 blend is just right in terms of texture and fattiness. However, the aforementioned school lunch recipe recommends using "no more than 24% fat." The recipe even used a homemade blend of ingredients, like "catsup," tomato paste, and vinegar. Nowadays, consumers have the luxury of canned Sloppy Joe sauces.

Regardless of how you make it, once you combine the meat with the sauce, you get a pretty tasty sandwich, which brings together sweet, savory, and just enough spice to still be tolerable by a 10-year-old. In my childhood cafeteria, these Sloppy Joes were often accompanied by some odd-shaped fry or starchy side — and usually had a fruit cup in tow.