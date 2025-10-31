The Old School Philly Cheesesteak Spot That's Been Slinging Sandwiches Since The '60s
Every Philadelphian has their go-to, old school cheesesteak joint and, honestly, it's tough to go wrong with any of them. But, Geno's Steaks — a South Philly staple instantly recognizable by it's fever-dream neon signage — has been serving up the classic, Cheez Whiz-loaded hoagies since Joey Vento opened the joint in 1966 with nothing but a dream and $6 in his pocket. The hot spot is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and tends to be just as bustling at noon on a Tuesday as it is at 3 a.m. on a Friday.
Vento started Geno's after learning how to serve up steaks while working at his dad's sandwich shop. Among all the (delicious) cheesesteak options in and around Philly, there's one thing that sets Geno's apart: its thin-sliced ribeye. While Geno's didn't invent the cheesesteak, it put its own spin on the classic sandwich. While other cheesesteak joints chop their steaks into bits once they hit the flattop, Geno's is known for thinly slicing their ribeye before it hits the grill — creating a one-of-a-kind Philly cheesesteak experience.
While some things have changed since Geno's got its start nearly six decades ago, plenty has stayed the same. Whether it's your first time at Geno's or your 50th, you can expect fresh, soft bread, tender ribeye steak, and, if you're in the mood to switch it up, a selection of ever-evolving menu offerings. At the time of writing, those include cheesesteak egg rolls, roast pork sandwiches, and pizza fries.
The history of Geno's Steaks — and what you need to know when you make your order
Situated in an unusually shaped triangular building at the intersection of 9th St and Passyunk Ave, the name of Geno's Steaks has an interesting backstory. According to Philly legend, Joey Vento purchased the building that would become his cheesesteak empire and saw the name "Gino" graffitied on the back door. He changed the spelling but kept the Italian-South-Philly vibe, and even went on to name his first-born son Geno in 1971. Vento sadly passed in 2011, and Geno — the restaurant's namesake — stepped in to fill in his shoes. Today, he works closely with Jimmy Red, who has been slinging cheesesteaks by his father — and, now subsequently, his — side since 1973.
For those who aren't from Philadelphia, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind before you step up to the counter to make your first order at Geno's Steaks (or any other Philly cheesesteak joint, for that matter). First, you'll need to decide on your cheese preference. If you're looking for an authentic Philly cheesesteak experience as opposed to a steak and cheese, stick with Cheez Whiz — affectionately and simply referred to as "Whiz" throughout the Philly area. If you're not a fan of the Whiz, Geno's also offers American, provolone, and Cooper Sharp cheese. You'll also need to decide whether you want your sandwich "wit" grilled onions or "witout."
To make your order, combine the two directives. For example, if you want a cheesesteak with Whiz, no onions, you'd order a "Whiz-witout." For a cheesesteak with American and onions, you'd order an "American-wit."
What's next for Geno's Steaks?
While Geno's has been a long-celebrated Philadelphia staple, the business is expanding. Soon, Baltimore, Maryland, residents will be able to enjoy a cheesesteak while relaxing at a new location near the Inner Harbor. While there isn't an exact opening date set yet, the Geno's Baltimore location is slated to open in 2026. The Baltimore shop will boast a menu similar to the original Geno's in Philly, but it doesn't look like they'll offer the same late-night hours.
While this is Geno's Steak's first out-of-Pennsylvania venture, it's not it's first expansion from the long-standing 9th and Passyunk location. Geno's also has a location inside Philly's Stateside Live! entertainment complex. It fits right in alongside other secondary locations of uber-popular Philly establishments — making the complex a great spot if you're looking to make the most of a 24-hour culinary adventure in Philadelphia. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia also offers Geno's to those who are trying their luck at the casino, offering late-night cheesesteaks and more.