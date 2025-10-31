The Old School Philly Cheesesteak Spot That's Been Slinging Sandwiches Since The '60s

Every Philadelphian has their go-to, old school cheesesteak joint and, honestly, it's tough to go wrong with any of them. But, Geno's Steaks — a South Philly staple instantly recognizable by it's fever-dream neon signage — has been serving up the classic, Cheez Whiz-loaded hoagies since Joey Vento opened the joint in 1966 with nothing but a dream and $6 in his pocket. The hot spot is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and tends to be just as bustling at noon on a Tuesday as it is at 3 a.m. on a Friday.

Vento started Geno's after learning how to serve up steaks while working at his dad's sandwich shop. Among all the (delicious) cheesesteak options in and around Philly, there's one thing that sets Geno's apart: its thin-sliced ribeye. While Geno's didn't invent the cheesesteak, it put its own spin on the classic sandwich. While other cheesesteak joints chop their steaks into bits once they hit the flattop, Geno's is known for thinly slicing their ribeye before it hits the grill — creating a one-of-a-kind Philly cheesesteak experience.

While some things have changed since Geno's got its start nearly six decades ago, plenty has stayed the same. Whether it's your first time at Geno's or your 50th, you can expect fresh, soft bread, tender ribeye steak, and, if you're in the mood to switch it up, a selection of ever-evolving menu offerings. At the time of writing, those include cheesesteak egg rolls, roast pork sandwiches, and pizza fries.