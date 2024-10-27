Does Panera Make Its Bread Fresh?
If you're in the mood for some non-greasy fast food, Panera Bread is probably one of the first restaurants that come to mind. Known for its extensive menu of salads, Panera is all about giving customers fresh options in an industry dominated by hamburgers and French fries. However, while the brand has prided itself on freshness for years, this appears to be changing, most notably for its bread, which used to be baked in-house at every restaurant using dough from specialized facilities.
The brand's owner, JAB Holding Company, has already faced scrutiny over Panera Bread's hidden pandemic delivery fees as well as Panera's soups that are not made to order, but more controversy might be on the way after the closing of four of its dough-making facilities. Known as fresh dough facilities (FDFs), these locations are responsible for creating the bread dough delivered to restaurants to be baked on-site. In 2016, Panera had 24 FDFs, as cited by the company's Responsibility Report. This report also listed the FDFs as the source of the brand's tuna salad, cream cheese, and fresh produce.
Panera now seems to be transitioning toward par-baking, where bread is partially baked and frozen before being shipped to stores where the process is finished. The benefit of this method is that par-baked bread can be frozen, so restaurants can keep a stock of it on hand instead of baking a set amount every morning and potentially running out. That said, this hasn't been implemented at every location but is gradually being introduced. As more locations make the switch, more FDFs will become obsolete and undoubtedly close.
Why Panera is moving away from fresh bread
The adjustments to how Panera makes its bread seem related to several changes rolled out by the company, including its major menu overhaul that was implemented in April 2024 after roughly 50 items were removed from some locations' menus the previous year. Debbie Roberts, the COO of Panera, called the menu changes "Panera's new era" (via NRN) and a way for the brand to return to its roots of salads and sandwiches. Aimed at offering customers a quicker and more streamlined experience, these menu changes go hand-in-hand with Panera's switch to par-baked bread.
While Panera has used par-baked items in a small capacity for years, more bakers started having their hours cut or facing layoffs following the closure of its FDF in Houston, Texas, in February 2024. In March, Nation's Restaurant News spoke to Panera baker M.J., who clarified that many bakers were having their hours cut to just two to four a day, forcing them to quit. M.J. also stated that certain cafes were being remodeled with larger freezers and lamented that frozen products wouldn't have the same taste and texture as fresh items.
All of this is reportedly part of the company's "Bakery of the Future" plan, which was created to lower labor costs, get rid of wholesale pricing, and deliver more efficiency through the use of pre-baked and partially baked products. While this sounds good for the company's bottom line, it's sure to face some pushback from customers who enjoy Panera's best sandwiches due to their freshness.