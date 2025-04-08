If you're a regular at Panera Bread, chances are you've heard of the Sip Club. If you've seen the signs, but not the description, here's how it works. Panera's Sip Club members pay a flat fee to enjoy unlimited access to over 20 of Panera Bread's drinks. The options include all of the chain's iced and hot coffees, teas, lemonades, and fountain drinks of any size. Other benefits include no delivery fees, exclusive Saturday deals, extra birthday rewards, and more. Sip Club customers can choose to pay for access monthly or yearly. While special discounts are occasionally rolled out for this program (right now new members can pay $3 for the first three months,) the cost is usually $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year, plus taxes.

Now that you know about a membership that will save you money at Panera Bread, there's still one question left: Is Panera's Sip Club worth the cost? Let's dig deeper into the details to see. Members of the Sip Club can get a new drink every two hours at any participating Panera Bread location. They get unlimited refills of this beverage, but not all Panera drinks are included. If you want an espresso beverage, cold brew, or another drink that's not mentioned above, you'll have to pay for it out of pocket. Sip Club freebies also do not count toward MyPanera rewards.