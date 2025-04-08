Is Panera's Sip Club Worth The Cost?
If you're a regular at Panera Bread, chances are you've heard of the Sip Club. If you've seen the signs, but not the description, here's how it works. Panera's Sip Club members pay a flat fee to enjoy unlimited access to over 20 of Panera Bread's drinks. The options include all of the chain's iced and hot coffees, teas, lemonades, and fountain drinks of any size. Other benefits include no delivery fees, exclusive Saturday deals, extra birthday rewards, and more. Sip Club customers can choose to pay for access monthly or yearly. While special discounts are occasionally rolled out for this program (right now new members can pay $3 for the first three months,) the cost is usually $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year, plus taxes.
Now that you know about a membership that will save you money at Panera Bread, there's still one question left: Is Panera's Sip Club worth the cost? Let's dig deeper into the details to see. Members of the Sip Club can get a new drink every two hours at any participating Panera Bread location. They get unlimited refills of this beverage, but not all Panera drinks are included. If you want an espresso beverage, cold brew, or another drink that's not mentioned above, you'll have to pay for it out of pocket. Sip Club freebies also do not count toward MyPanera rewards.
Joining Sip Club all comes down to personal preference
Whether or not Panera's Sip Club is worth the cost all comes down to personal choices. If you're someone who swears by their daily cup of coffee, tea, or a midday soda, the answer is probably yes. Instead of spending upwards of $5 a day on a single drink, which can add up to $150 over a 30-day month, you'll be spending $14.99 a month instead. That is some huge savings. Even if you like to switch up where you buy your drink of choice, or occasionally make something at home or in-office, this membership can pay for itself in as little as three visits.
Still, if you're someone who prefers the depth of espresso drinks instead, you might be better off sticking to your old routine — though if you're curious, here's where Panera gets its coffee from. If you require a lot of variety, you may also be disappointed by the Sip Club's selections. Finally, if you're not confident that this membership will be worth it to you, you can always pay for a month and see how it feels. To see your options, sign up online, in the Panera Bread app, or in-store. Then, read about a food swap that will save you money when at Panera for your next visit to save even more.