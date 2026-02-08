9 Chain Restaurant Cheesesteak Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

I've been deep in the drama of everyone's favorite cheesesteak for decades. As a Pennsylvanian native, I couldn't agree more that Chowhound listed the Philly cheesesteak as our state's most iconic sandwich ... but where do you go to get one? My parents both grew up around Philadelphia, so whenever we visited their families, we always stopped by their favorite spots, usually Jim's on South Street or Sonny's. Luckily, we never had to wait just for family holiday trips to get a decent sandwich. My dad would often take us to a Dominic's of New York food truck stationed in front of our local Lowe's Home Improvement, grabbing mulch for the front yard and cheesesteaks for lunch. Into adulthood, the Philly connection stayed tight: when I moved to South Philly for a few years in my 20s, I was within walking distance to Pat's and Geno's. And now that my younger brother and his wife live in North Philly, Del Rossi's reigns.

Obviously, my burning desire to eat shaved steak, gooey cheese, and fluffy bread never dwindled. With so many chain restaurants serving their own take on this ultra-savory sandwich, I knew I was highly qualified to fulfill the duties of this review. Interpretations were wide and varied, with odes to classic Philly cheesesteaks, bistro-style updates, as well as over-the-top, artery-clogging versions. While my childhood self was jumping for joy at the opportunity to chow down on cheesesteaks, I knew I had to take this responsibility just a little more seriously. Continue reading for my detailed reviews of nine chain restaurant cheesesteak sandwiches, ranked worst to best.