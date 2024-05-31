Ina Garten's Go-To Canned Tuna For Unbeatable Sandwiches

Ina Garten's choices for canned tuna for her famous sandwiches get straight to the heart of two of her most important cooking philosophies. The first philosophy revolves around making simple foods taste extraordinary by using stellar ingredients. For her tuna sandwiches, this translates into buying Spanish or Italian tuna to make her sandwiches with. Preferably, it's tuna in a jar, though canned doesn't appear to be a dealbreaker in some cases. Her second cooking philosophy grew out of what she learned when she owned the deli that gave her the Barefoot Contessa namesake: Cook food that people like to eat at home.

As it turns out, one of the things that a good number of Americans like to make at home is tuna sandwiches. About Seafood reports that one in four people consume tuna at least once a week. Of those, 40% do so at least twice, but sometimes, it's even three or more times per month. For 52% of those tuna eaters, the recipe of preference is just a plain ol' tuna salad on a sandwich.

By opting for high-quality imported tuna for her recipes, Ina Garten gives people a way to upgrade their canned tuna without complicating things. Here's what you need to know about the Spanish and Italian tuna packed in oil that she prefers, and why you might want to make your next tuna melt with one of these types of fish, just like Barefoot Contessa does.

