What Time Does Panera Bread Stop Serving Breakfast?

Panera Bread has become a morning staple for many of us seeking a quick, warm breakfast. However, Panera Bread locations stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. on weekends. Bear in mind that the time may vary by location, so be sure to check your local Panera for its specific hours of operation.

Interestingly enough, there is no rule or universal practice of when to switch over. The timing isn't random, though, as it allows kitchen staff enough time to change over to lunch service without slowing things down for a fluid transition. Moreover, space is limited in the backroom. Even though we'd love for Panera to have an all-day breakfast menu like other chains, it can often lead to more harm than good as cooks have to manage space in a chaotic kitchen. With breakfast items requiring different prep, storage, and equipment, there's a bit of a behind-the-scenes shuffle to make it all come together.