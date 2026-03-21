I Tried And Ranked 9 Sides From Chili's

With its popular protein-forward menu and signature baby back ribs, Chili's has carved out a pretty decent niche for itself in the casual restaurant scene. Its popularity is largely based on its center-stage menu items like the Big Mouth Burger Bites and sizzling fajitas, but the side dish menu has a fascinating ecosystem all its own. Though these little bowls and plates of complementary eats may often be overlooked when the entree arrives, they play an important role in the overall enjoyment of a dish at Chili's.

Not all Chili's side dishes are created equal, however, which is why I tried nine of the restaurant's signature sides and ranked them from least to most impressive. I chose to omit the regular fries, mashed potatoes, and white cheddar mac & cheese in favor of each item's "loaded" counterpart. My assumption was that a plate of regular mashed potatoes would lose to a plate of loaded mashed potatoes automatically, so the "not loaded" sides were disqualified by default.

My journey through the Tex-Mex jungle of Chili's side dishes was filled with ups and downs, along with a few unexpected entries that made me seriously consider the genius of Chili's menu. Plenty of sides were tasty on their own, but I had to give proper respect for items that dutifully performed their supporting role at the table. Now that the dry rub and garlic salt have settled, here is my official ranking of the Chili's side dish menu.