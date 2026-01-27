The 9 Best Steaks Under $20 You Should Be Ordering From Chain Restaurants

With inflation on the rise, dining out can be wildly expensive, particularly if you're craving something indulgent like a steak dinner. But who says that a great steak dinner has to cost a small fortune? There are several chain restaurants where you can still grab a steak for under $20. Even better, many of those spots make it a full meal with sides included. The key is knowing which places give you the best bang for your buck.

Being the steak lovers that we are, we made it our mission to track down the spots that serve the very best affordable steaks. Our research led us to several U.S. steakhouse chains, as well as a few chains that aren't necessarily known for steak, but offer it on their menus. We pored over customer reviews to see what people are saying about the steaks and took note of the spots that get the most positive shout-outs.

It should be noted that all of the steaks on this list are sirloins. If you're not familiar with the cut, it comes from the top of the cow's hindquarters and it tends to be leaner and a bit firmer than other popular steak cuts. With that in mind, it's not going to give you the buttery richness of a ribeye or melt-in-your-mouth quality of a filet mignon. But if it's done right, a sirloin steak can be tender, juicy, and full of beefy flavor. And according to diners, these are the chain restaurants that do it best.