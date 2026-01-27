The 9 Best Steaks Under $20 You Should Be Ordering From Chain Restaurants
With inflation on the rise, dining out can be wildly expensive, particularly if you're craving something indulgent like a steak dinner. But who says that a great steak dinner has to cost a small fortune? There are several chain restaurants where you can still grab a steak for under $20. Even better, many of those spots make it a full meal with sides included. The key is knowing which places give you the best bang for your buck.
Being the steak lovers that we are, we made it our mission to track down the spots that serve the very best affordable steaks. Our research led us to several U.S. steakhouse chains, as well as a few chains that aren't necessarily known for steak, but offer it on their menus. We pored over customer reviews to see what people are saying about the steaks and took note of the spots that get the most positive shout-outs.
It should be noted that all of the steaks on this list are sirloins. If you're not familiar with the cut, it comes from the top of the cow's hindquarters and it tends to be leaner and a bit firmer than other popular steak cuts. With that in mind, it's not going to give you the buttery richness of a ribeye or melt-in-your-mouth quality of a filet mignon. But if it's done right, a sirloin steak can be tender, juicy, and full of beefy flavor. And according to diners, these are the chain restaurants that do it best.
1. Hand-cut sirloin at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is the number one casual dining chain in the U.S. based on sales, and it's all thanks to its quality steaks offered at reasonable prices. Looking at the menu, you might think the most popular cuts would be the ribeye or filet, but the chain's best-selling steak is actually the 6-ounce sirloin. That makes sense, considering it's one of the most affordable steaks on the menu, ringing in at $17.99 (depending on location) with your choice of two sides.
The 6-ounce cut is the smallest sirloin offered at Texas Roadhouse, but if you want more meat and don't mind shelling out a few extra dollars, you can also get an 8-ounce, 11-ounce, or 16-ounce cut. You can also splash out a bit more for toppings like blue cheese, mushrooms, and onions. The sides are included in the price and range from buttered corn to Caesar salad and Texas red chili.
There are several reasons the sirloin is so popular besides its price. For one, Texas Roadhouse sources quality USDA Choice beef that's always fresh and never frozen. In addition, each steak is hand-cut by in-house butchers. Plus, many diners say the chain gets the cook just right, and the flavors are spot-on. As one reviewer said in a YouTube video, "The steak is great ... Grilling is great. Has a great seasoning on it. You can taste the salt and pepper."
2. Center-cut Sirloin at Outback Steakhouse
Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse offers something for everyone with a great selection of steaks at various price points, as well as fun dishes like the popular Bloomin' Fried Shrimp appetizer, Kookaburra Wings, and Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops. If it's budget-friendly beef you're after, many diners say you can't go wrong with the center-cut sirloin. The 6-ounce cut will set you back just $19.99 (prices may vary by location), and that includes two sides. You can also upgrade to the 8-ounce for $22.99.
The center-cut sirloin is seasoned with Outback's special spice mix and then seared and cooked to your preferred temperature. For sides, you have your pick of dishes like broccoli, loaded mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, and Aussie fries. And like many steakhouses, Outback offers toppings for an additional cost, like roasted garlic butter, grilled onions, and sautéed mushrooms.
Many diners have positive things to say about the sirloin, like one reviewer who said on Facebook, "The steak was perfectly medium rare, very nicely seasoned, and tender and juicy! This was an excellent meal!" Part of that may be because Outback has a secret for ultra-flavorful steak: aging. As each cut ages, the muscle fibers slowly break down, and that gives the steak its tender texture and rich flavor. Plus, the herbs and spices dusted on before grilling also enhance the meat's flavor.
3. Renegade Sirloin at LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse is another popular chain that many people turn to when they want a quality steak dinner that won't break the bank. Fans love that the chain serves fresh, never frozen steaks and a variety of classic steakhouse sides. LongHorn's best-selling steak is the classic ribeye, which will set you back close to $30, but it's not the only steak that gets tons of love. The Renegade Sirloin is significantly cheaper, and according to many diners, it's pretty darn good. It costs just $17.49 for a 6-ounce cut or $20.49 for the 8-ounce cut.
All of LongHorn's Steaks come with your choice of two sides. Complimentary choices include broccoli, french fries, and the loaded baked potato. For a few extra dollars, you can add elevated sides like crispy Brussels sprouts, lobster chowder, or a strawberry salad. Optional add-ons include grilled shrimp, roasted mushrooms, and a Parmesan crust (all at an additional cost). You can also modify your steak by asking to have the steak seasoning and finishing sauce removed.
The sirloin at LongHorn gets top marks from diners for having a great texture and taste. That makes sense considering the top sirloin typically has more marbling than other sirloin cuts, so it tends to be juicer and more flavorful. David's Prep Station reported, "Their sirloin has tremendous flavor, and it's always tender. No steak I've had from here has ever needed a sauce to complement it."
4. T-bone Steak at The Waffle House
Did you know that The Waffle House is the world's leading server of T-bone steaks? Well, at least that's what the chain claimed in a Facebook post. Then again, the post also stated that the T-bone steak would be retiring from the menu, and that didn't happen, so perhaps we need to take that info with a grain of salt. What's hard to dispute, though, is how many people say the chain's T-bone steak is surprisingly good considering its very affordable price.
There are a few different ways you can enjoy the T-bone at The Waffle House. You can have it on its own or as an add-on to another dish for $10.30. The T-bone & Eggs Breakfast costs about $13 and includes two eggs, toast, and a side like hash browns. Then you have the T-bone Dinner, which goes for about $14.50 and includes a double order of hash browns and toast. Regardless of how you order it, you'll get a 10-ounce USDA Choice steak.
Although several diners point out that the T-bone is slightly thin, many say the flavor is good. A Reddit user commented, "Pretty tasty, surprisingly substantial." Another user in the same thread said, "Just know it's Waffle House, not steak house, but T-bone steak and eggs, hash browns smothered, covered, and chunked is borderline gourmet." And if a T-bone isn't your style, you can opt for other cuts of steak at The Waffle House, including sirloin and chuck (chopped for the cheesesteak).
5. Tri-tip Sirloin at Sizzler
Sizzler first opened in Culver City, California, in 1958, making it America's first steakhouse chain. Sizzler has had its ups and downs over the years, but it still has plenty of fans who love its affordably priced steaks and old-school nostalgia of the salad bars. The most affordable steak on the menu is the tri-tip sirloin, which you can get as a 6-ounce cut for $17.29 or an 8-ounce cut for $19.49.
Tri-tip is a triangular cut of steak that comes from the bottom of the sirloin. Also called a California cut or Santa Maria steak, it was once primarily used for hamburger meat, but it's now a popular choice for the grill as well. In fact, it's one of Guy Fieri's favorite budget cuts for grilling. At Sizzler, it comes with your choice of side like fries, mashed potatoes, or cilantro lime rice. You can also top it with grilled onions or sautéed mushrooms for a few dollars more.
Sizzler's tri-tip gets plenty of love from diners. One reviewer on TikTok said, "I usually order my steaks medium rare, and I let this sit out for a while, but it's still so juicy and tender." On its own, it makes for a solid meal, but if you want to go a bit more decadent, you can get it as part of a combo with items like crispy shrimp and Italian herb chicken. As an added bonus, the combos are also very reasonably priced.
6. Top Sirloin at Applebee's Grill & Bar
When it comes to casual dining chains in the U.S., Applebee's holds its own among some of the biggest chains. According to Restaurant Business, it ranks fourth in sales, just behind Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, and Chili's. It's known for its affordable all-American fare like wings, ribs, and steaks. If it's a steak you're after, there are several to choose from, including the Top Sirloin, which sells for $17.99 for a 6-ounce cut and $20.79 for an 8-ounce cut.
The Top Sirloin at Applebee's comes cooked to your preferred temperature and served with two sides. Broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes are the defaults, but you can swap those out for other complementary sides like coleslaw and fries. And if you don't mind paying a bit more, you can upgrade to Caesar salad or French onion soup, and add toppings like crispy onions and Parmesan shrimp.
Many diners are thoroughly impressed with how good Applebee's steaks are. A reviewer on Facebook said of the sirloin, "Best steak I've had in a very long time, even as leftovers, it's still smooth as butter." In a recent Tasting Table review, the sirloin (along with Chili's sirloin) was described as cooked to a perfectly tender medium rare. They said, "The steak wasn't just cooked nicely; the grill flavor on the exterior was on point. It was nicely seasoned, but not overly so; you could still taste the quality of the meat."
7. Classic Sirloin at Chili's
Chili's is best known for its Tex-Mex dishes like fajitas, quesadillas, and Southwest-inspired burgers. However, many people say you shouldn't sleep on the steaks — particularly the sirloin. There are two sirloin steaks on the menu that ring in under $20. The 6-ounce Classic Sirloin costs about $18 and comes with two sides, and the 6-ounce Guiltless Sirloin costs about $19 and includes toppings and one side.
If you're going for familiar steakhouse flavors, the Classic Sirloin is a good bet. The steak is seasoned, cooked to your preferred temperature, and served with steamed broccoli and cheesy loaded mashed potatoes. The final touch is a drizzling of garlic butter. For some diners, that topping is what makes the dish. A Reddit user said, "I feel a little silly to admit that the garlic butter that comes on the steak is one of my favorite parts. It's so good, and I even dip my fries in the extra."
The only problem with the Classic Sirloin is that it's pretty high in calories. With both the sides, it adds up to about 640 calories. If you're craving a meaty, but much lighter dish, the Guiltless Sirloin is just 300 calories. It's served with asapargus and topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, and a cilantro-pesto drizzle. And according to many diners, you won't feel like you're missing out on any flavor. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "This flavorful sirloin packs deliciousness without the guilt, making it a great option for those balancing taste and nutrition."
8. Center-cut Sirloin at Logan's Roadhouse
For a long time, Logan's Roadhouse seemed to sit in the shadow of other bigger steakhouse chains, but lately it's really been taking off. In fact, there's even speculation that this lesser-known chain might even eclipse Texas Roadhouse. Part of its appeal is its great deals on steaks, like the Wednesday Steak Break. Every Wednesday, you can get a 6-ounce sirloin steak, two sides, and a fountain drink for just $12.99 at participating restaurants. And if you can't make it on a Wednesday, the regularly priced center-cut sirloin goes for $19.50.
Like many steakhouse chains, Logan's Roadhouse offers two side dishes to go with your steak. Choices include fries, green beans, steamed broccoli, and mashed potatoes. Splash out a little bit more, and you can get items like cheesy Parmesan rice and a loaded sweet potato on the side. You can also top your steak with garlic butter and creamy spinach sauce for an extra charge, or make it a combo with sides of salmon, crab cakes, or ribs.
Whenever you see steaks priced this low, it's easy to assume that you're going to get what you pay for. However, diners say the sirloin is pretty solid. A YouTube reviewer commented, "Good flavor. Nice and tender, actually." Many people point out the smoky mesquite-grilled flavor, and a reviewer on Instagram noted that the portion sizes are generous, stating, "Definitely worth the bang for your buck."
9. Sirloin at Olive Garden
For many people, Olive Garden is all about hearty pasta dishes accompanied by the chain's famous endless bread sticks. But there are also several dishes on the menu that aren't pasta, including a 6-ounce sirloin steak. It's priced at $19.99, and by many accounts it's downright delicious. In fact, it earned the second place in our ranking of non-pasta dishes at Olive Garden, coming in just behind the herb-grilled salmon.
Olive Garden's steak can be cooked to any temperature you like, and it comes topped with a savory garlic butter and a side of fettuccine Alfredo. Plus, every entrée that you order at the chain comes with breadsticks and your choice of house salad or soup (also both never-ending). For the soup, you can choose from minestrone, chicken gnocchi, pasta e fagioli (pasta with ground beef, beans and tomatoes), and the zuppa toscana (Italian sausage, kale, and potatoes).
Diners have great things to say about the sirloin. A Reddit user said, "I've actually been pretty impressed, especially with it only being sirloin. Maybe it's just our local Olive Garden, but they do pretty alright!" A former employee said on Reddit, "As a steak enjoyer and someone that worked at Olive Garden, we have surprisingly good quality steak." Our own reviewer also commented on how tender the meat was and that the seasoning was on-point. However, they did note they would have liked the option to choose a different side.
Methodology
To uncover the best chain-restaurant steaks under $20, we scoured food blogs, social media, and forums like Reddit for customer reviews and comments. We only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the sentiments are current, and we only included steaks that got mainly positive reviews. Obviously, taste is subjective, and cheaper steaks like lean sirloins are never going to trump richer cuts like filet mignon and picanha, but most diners agree that these offerings are perfectly acceptable when you want a steak dinner but don't want to splurge.