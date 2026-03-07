For The Best Broccoli You've Ever Had, Make It Like Outback Steakhouse
It's not often that a broccoli dish can say it has earned near-cult status, but there's one chain that can boldly make that very claim. Outback Steakhouse (which is not actually an Australian chain but an American steakhouse with an Australian theme) has a steamed broccoli dish that customers absolutely adore. There's even a Reddit thread dedicated to it, the first post opening with the question: "What magic is in the broccoli?" Other commenters chime in, claiming it's the best broccoli they've ever had. But how is a steamed broccoli dish ever this good?
Well, firstly, this isn't broccoli on its own. It's an American tradition to dress up the vegetable sides at a steakhouse, and so Outback's broccoli isn't reinventing the wheel by being served with a cheesy sauce. But in that same Reddit thread, some point out that it's also the way it is steamed with seasoned butter that makes it rich, soft, and totally addictive. It's no small feat that a chain known for its perfect cuts of ribeye steak has created a humble plate of green florets that has gotten so much attention. The best part is, it is quite easy to make yourself at home.
How to make and serve Outback's broccoli at home
There are many copycat recipes online for this popular side dish, and they all share the same starting method: the broccoli is first steamed for just five to eight minutes until tender. As an alternative to steaming, some recipes also blanch the broccoli before roasting in the oven. Either method you choose, the end result is the same –- broccoli that is bright and tender but not overcooked. You should be able to push a fork through the florets without them collapsing.
According to comments on Reddit, seasoned butter is a big part of the appeal. After cooking, toss the broccoli through some melted butter with garlic powder, onion powder, and salt, so it absorbs some of those rich flavors. And then there is the cheese sauce — this also varies depending on which copycat recipe you read, but many start by cooking a roux with butter, flour, and milk, then folding in cheese. Others blast cheese and milk in the microwave until it's melted and gooey. Either way, you should be able to pour the cheese sauce over the broccoli or onto a baking dish with the broccoli on top. Sprinkle it all with more shredded cheese and bake for five minutes until it's all hot and bubbly, and serve it immediately with a thick cut of meat. When it's cooked well and smothered in cheese like this, even the humble broccoli can be a game changing side dish.