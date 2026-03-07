For The Best Broccoli You've Ever Had, Make It Like Outback Steakhouse

It's not often that a broccoli dish can say it has earned near-cult status, but there's one chain that can boldly make that very claim. Outback Steakhouse (which is not actually an Australian chain but an American steakhouse with an Australian theme) has a steamed broccoli dish that customers absolutely adore. There's even a Reddit thread dedicated to it, the first post opening with the question: "What magic is in the broccoli?" Other commenters chime in, claiming it's the best broccoli they've ever had. But how is a steamed broccoli dish ever this good?

Well, firstly, this isn't broccoli on its own. It's an American tradition to dress up the vegetable sides at a steakhouse, and so Outback's broccoli isn't reinventing the wheel by being served with a cheesy sauce. But in that same Reddit thread, some point out that it's also the way it is steamed with seasoned butter that makes it rich, soft, and totally addictive. It's no small feat that a chain known for its perfect cuts of ribeye steak has created a humble plate of green florets that has gotten so much attention. The best part is, it is quite easy to make yourself at home.