The Simple Sauteed Mushroom Trick That Prevents Sogginess
Mushrooms have a "love it or hate it" reception in the culinary world. They bring an earthy, umami flavor to your dishes, and depending on the variety, they can be transformed into a number of meat-free dishes, ranging from animal-free fried chicken bites to a meaty vegan steak. That said, one key reason why mushrooms may land on your list of no-gos is their rubbery and chewy texture when cooked. But what if the issue isn't the mushroom itself, but the way it's being cooked? For instance, one of the biggest mushroom mishaps when sauteing them is overcrowding the pan. As a result, the mushrooms linger in the released moisture from their neighbors and end up as an unappetizing, soggy mush instead of developing a delicious, golden-brown exterior that amps up their flavor. The good news is that there is a savvy trick you can employ to ensure that your mushrooms are nothing short of perfection.
Moisture is the culprit of soggy mushrooms, so drawing out the moisture before sauteing makes a world of difference when you're seeking that satisfyingly crispy exterior. The key is to steam the mushrooms in a covered skillet on medium-high heat for about 10 minutes. Add some salt to aid in drawing out as much moisture as possible. Once you notice that the mushrooms have noticeably shrunk, remove the cover and let the water evaporate. Now, the mushrooms will be in close contact with the cooking heat, which allows them to crisp up into perfection and infuse the air with a mouthwatering aroma.
Ways to serve your perfectly cooked mushrooms
Who would have thought that steaming is a solution to keep soggy shrooms at bay? In fact, starting with steam is necessary to give your mushrooms a concentrated flavor; letting them continue to cook after the water has evaporated is what turns them golden-brown. This technique works with most mushroom varieties that are used in cooking, including the basic white button mushroom, shiitake mushrooms (just make sure you remove their tough stems), oyster mushrooms, and maitake mushrooms (also known as Hen of the Woods mushrooms) that have been torn into smaller pieces. Now what's left is to put this "steam and sear" approach to good use in a number of delicious recipes.
Take soup for starters; when properly sauteed, the mushrooms' enhanced flavor breathes new life into any soup broth, be it ramen or a creamy mushroom soup. You can also let some mushrooms crisp up further and serve them as a soup topping. Consider giving your store-bought Alfredo sauce a savory boost with mushrooms to add a gourmet touch to an otherwise regular weeknight pasta. Even your breakfast tacos could do with a little kick of umami, thanks to mushrooms. You can also keep your mushrooms simple with just a few extra spices, seasonings, and herbs, and serve them as a flavorful side dish or layer them over an open-faced sandwich. Chances are that you may turn some mushroom skeptics into new fans of these versatile members of the fungi family.