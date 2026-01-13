The Simple Sauteed Mushroom Trick That Prevents Sogginess

Mushrooms have a "love it or hate it" reception in the culinary world. They bring an earthy, umami flavor to your dishes, and depending on the variety, they can be transformed into a number of meat-free dishes, ranging from animal-free fried chicken bites to a meaty vegan steak. That said, one key reason why mushrooms may land on your list of no-gos is their rubbery and chewy texture when cooked. But what if the issue isn't the mushroom itself, but the way it's being cooked? For instance, one of the biggest mushroom mishaps when sauteing them is overcrowding the pan. As a result, the mushrooms linger in the released moisture from their neighbors and end up as an unappetizing, soggy mush instead of developing a delicious, golden-brown exterior that amps up their flavor. The good news is that there is a savvy trick you can employ to ensure that your mushrooms are nothing short of perfection.

Moisture is the culprit of soggy mushrooms, so drawing out the moisture before sauteing makes a world of difference when you're seeking that satisfyingly crispy exterior. The key is to steam the mushrooms in a covered skillet on medium-high heat for about 10 minutes. Add some salt to aid in drawing out as much moisture as possible. Once you notice that the mushrooms have noticeably shrunk, remove the cover and let the water evaporate. Now, the mushrooms will be in close contact with the cooking heat, which allows them to crisp up into perfection and infuse the air with a mouthwatering aroma.