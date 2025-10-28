How Chili's Full Rack Of Ribs Achieves That Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection

Chili's baby back ribs are more than just a catchy jingle; they're consistently one of the best items on the menu. The ribs were near the top of Chowhound's ranking of popular Chili's menu items in large part because of how incredibly tender they were. In fact, they're so good that they're among the best ribs you'll find in any chain restaurant, according to reviews. As with anything this delicious, there's always been a little bit of mystique surrounding how these meaty marvels are made.

In a 2005 episode of the Food Network's "Unwrapped," Chili's let viewers in on the secret behind its famous ribs. It turns out that the ribs are smoked before grilling, giving them ample time to tenderize. It should be noted, however, that it's been 20 years since that episode aired, so some of the details have probably changed by now. Given how widespread the franchise is, it's also possible that there are subtle differences between locations. According to an alleged insider on Reddit, for example, many Chili's branches no longer use the exact same custom in-house smokers seen in the episode.

Regardless of these changes, the general process has likely stayed the same throughout the years: Season them, smoke them until they're supremely tender, keep them wrapped, and then toss them on the grill, basting generously with BBQ sauce. Of these steps, it's the smoking that really sets Chili's ribs apart from other chains', and it's probably the reason why you keep coming back for more.