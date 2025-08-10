Don't Skip This Prep Step When Making Traditional Mexican Rice

The method you use to prepare rice is important to how the final dish will develop. Cooking rice by boiling and steaming on the stovetop is one go-to way of making rice that will combine with stir-fries or work as a basic side dish. Rice cooked this way will turn out a bit fluffy, especially when using long-grain or basmati rice.

For some dishes, however, extra steps allow the rice to better absorb the flavor of other ingredients, as we find with Mexican rice. The way we suggest making Mexican rice is similar to how you would make risotto, which is made with arborio rice. For this Italian classic dish, the first step is to fry arborio rice in oil or butter. By preparing the rice this way, you're essentially fortifying the rice before adding all of the liquid, resulting in a creamy, not mushy texture.

The reason this is also a good technique with Mexican rice is because the dish is designed to absorb the flavors of the tomatoes, broth, and any spices you might use, such as when making certain regional versions. So, by frying the rice in a bit of oil first, you can create a final product with a richer flavor. This can also up the quality of your entire meal because Mexican rice is considered a must-have along with some of the other main ingredients used to make delicious Mexican dishes.