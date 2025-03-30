The Canned Staple That Takes Frozen Fries From Good To Great

Frozen french fries are fine. They're even better after a late night out. But on their own, there is a sameness and blandness that can get a bit monotonous. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to dress them up. Dousing frozen french fries in truffle oil elevates them, for example. But if the hunger hits and you want something effortlessly epic, look no further than your pantry, where that can of chili has been sitting for months. Grab a bag of frozen fries, a can of chili, and a bag of shredded cheese (or jar of cheese sauce), and you're set.

The recipe couldn't be simpler: You're baking or air frying French fries, heating chili, and melting cheese. If you want, you can add other ingredients (jalapeños, onions, red bell peppers, etc). The beauty is that most fast food versions of chili cheese fries aren't much fancier. You can almost taste the distinctive sweetness of canned chili and the finger-licking fakeness of the cheese sauce in most restaurant versions, so in some ways it makes the homemade version an authentic reproduction.