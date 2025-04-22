Your Roasted Asparagus Turned Out Soggy Because Of One Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Asparagus is absolutely delicious, but there is no question that it is easy to mess up. If you keep falling victim to roasted asparagus that comes out of the oven soggy, we may have the solution for you. Chowhound exclusively asked chef Dan Whalen, the founder of The Food in My Beard (@tfimb on Instagram), how he avoids soggy asparagus. His successful recipe website and multitude of cookbooks, including "The Comfort Food Mash-Up Cookbook," prove he knows what he's talking about when it comes to cooking.

"Buy the thickest asparagus you can find," Whalen says. "I find that thin asparagus is always overcooked by the time it gets cooked at all." It's a common mistake that can lead to a soggy dish. He also opts to grill or broil asparagus for that mouth-watering charred look. Since asparagus is easy to turn too soft, Whalen suggests cooking it for a few minutes.The best way to find out if it's done? Simply take a bite and test it out yourself.