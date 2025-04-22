Your Roasted Asparagus Turned Out Soggy Because Of One Mistake
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Asparagus is absolutely delicious, but there is no question that it is easy to mess up. If you keep falling victim to roasted asparagus that comes out of the oven soggy, we may have the solution for you. Chowhound exclusively asked chef Dan Whalen, the founder of The Food in My Beard (@tfimb on Instagram), how he avoids soggy asparagus. His successful recipe website and multitude of cookbooks, including "The Comfort Food Mash-Up Cookbook," prove he knows what he's talking about when it comes to cooking.
"Buy the thickest asparagus you can find," Whalen says. "I find that thin asparagus is always overcooked by the time it gets cooked at all." It's a common mistake that can lead to a soggy dish. He also opts to grill or broil asparagus for that mouth-watering charred look. Since asparagus is easy to turn too soft, Whalen suggests cooking it for a few minutes.The best way to find out if it's done? Simply take a bite and test it out yourself.
Ways to dress your asparagus
While being weary of thin asparagus is a good rule of thumb, the journey is not over when the thicker stalks are done cooking. Dressing your asparagus correctly is one way to make a good plate into a great one. For Dan Whalen, that is as simple as adding a few common seasonings.
"I like a simple salt and pepper for asparagus, and maybe a squeeze of lemon," he says. While others may enjoy a prosciutto-wrapped asparagus appetizer, Whalen says his favorite is a tart. "Get some puff pastry, fill it with a cream cheese mixture, then top with the asparagus. Cook, slice, and serve."
Whalen is not the only chef that we look to for asparagus advice, though! Chef Julia Child's tips for picking the best asparagus can be found in her iconic book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." Then, once you've chosen the perfect spear, perhaps look to chef Gordon Ramsay's pro tip on achieving flavor-packed asparagus every time.