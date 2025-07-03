Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Side Of Broccoli At Cracker Barrel

The Cracker Barrel menu is pretty extensive, which means there are some items that are truly great — and there are a few that, unfortunately, just miss the mark. One of the side dishes that falls in the latter category? The tragically un-flavorful broccoli. The broccoli is steamed and, according to the Cracker Barrel website, "tossed in a savory seasoning," but the people who have chosen to try it for themselves say the savory doesn't quite come through.

Although steamed broccoli doesn't have to be mushy, it often ends up that way, which just isn't an appetizing texture by anyone's standards. Usually, this is because the broccoli is overcooked. That may or may not be true for the Cracker Barrel dish, but either way, the flavor evidently is not enough to cover up the cruciferous veggie's less fortunate qualities. Now, Cracker Barrel's broccoli cheddar chicken dish, on the other hand? That one's worth the trip.