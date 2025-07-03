Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Side Of Broccoli At Cracker Barrel
The Cracker Barrel menu is pretty extensive, which means there are some items that are truly great — and there are a few that, unfortunately, just miss the mark. One of the side dishes that falls in the latter category? The tragically un-flavorful broccoli. The broccoli is steamed and, according to the Cracker Barrel website, "tossed in a savory seasoning," but the people who have chosen to try it for themselves say the savory doesn't quite come through.
Although steamed broccoli doesn't have to be mushy, it often ends up that way, which just isn't an appetizing texture by anyone's standards. Usually, this is because the broccoli is overcooked. That may or may not be true for the Cracker Barrel dish, but either way, the flavor evidently is not enough to cover up the cruciferous veggie's less fortunate qualities. Now, Cracker Barrel's broccoli cheddar chicken dish, on the other hand? That one's worth the trip.
Making broccoli better than the Barrel's
You may not believe us when we say this, but broccoli can be good, if you cook it right and actually investigate your spice cabinet before throwing it in the oven plain with nothing but olive oil. That's right — you can make broccoli in your very own kitchen that's better than the Barrel's.
Of course, the details will depend on preference. Some people like the soft texture of steamed broccoli, so long as it's flavored well with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and maybe even Parmesan for a cheesy twist. If that's not you, we recommend roasting your broccoli for maximum flavor, courtesy of the Maillard reaction. The heat will crisp the edges of the vegetable and give it a nutty, sweet flavor, and if you toss the broccoli in a bowl full of olive oil and seasoning before roasting, the finished product is sure to be anything but bland.