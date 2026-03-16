I Tried And Ranked 15 Doritos Flavors

I know I'm in the minority when it comes to disliking even the best BBQ chips, but to be fair, I went into tasting Doritos' Sweet & Tangy BBQ with an open mind despite it looking the least bit appetizing. The verdict? I was fine with only having the handful I ate, and now, I'm fully okay giving the rest of the bag away, as I won't be snacking on these for fun.

There's no hiding that this is a snack made primarily from whole corn kernels. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but nearly every other product in this ranking strikes a better balance of seasoning, keeping the corn flavor from taking over. The heavy coating of visible seasoning is misleading because once you take a bite, the corn comes through loud and clear, ultimately overpowering the barbecue flavor.

Another thing to note is that this product is advertised as "sweet" and "tangy." The sugar and molasses definitely deliver the sweetness, but perhaps the missing tanginess is why I tasted too much of the corn.