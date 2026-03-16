I Tried And Ranked 15 Doritos Flavors
Doritos hardly need an introduction. From their well-known triangular shape to their eye-catching, bold packaging, these chips are easy to spot on grocery store shelves worldwide. They were also the very first tortilla chips to be sold across the United States, and the brand's invention is even intertwined with Disneyland. Doritos are clearly iconic in more ways than one.
Above all, Doritos boast a prolific inventory of unique flavors. From classic, universally appealing varieties to out-there seasonings, there have been hundreds of Doritos products created to date. I set out to try 15 of the ones you can find in stores, and ranked them from worst to best.
15. Sweet & Tangy BBQ
I know I'm in the minority when it comes to disliking even the best BBQ chips, but to be fair, I went into tasting Doritos' Sweet & Tangy BBQ with an open mind despite it looking the least bit appetizing. The verdict? I was fine with only having the handful I ate, and now, I'm fully okay giving the rest of the bag away, as I won't be snacking on these for fun.
There's no hiding that this is a snack made primarily from whole corn kernels. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but nearly every other product in this ranking strikes a better balance of seasoning, keeping the corn flavor from taking over. The heavy coating of visible seasoning is misleading because once you take a bite, the corn comes through loud and clear, ultimately overpowering the barbecue flavor.
Another thing to note is that this product is advertised as "sweet" and "tangy." The sugar and molasses definitely deliver the sweetness, but perhaps the missing tanginess is why I tasted too much of the corn.
14. Flavor Swap Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
Did you know Doritos did a collaboration with Ruffles? The two did a "flavor swap," which is a fun concept in which one brand takes a popular flavor from the other's lineup and puts it into its own iconic chip shape. The Flavor Swap Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips are just that — with the Doritos' triangular tortilla chips covered in Ruffles' popular seasoning.
The idea is exciting, especially for people who are fans of both chip brands, but it ultimately fell short for me. Despite the plethora of cheddar flavoring, the cheese's taste is unexpectedly subtle and light. And you can definitely forget about tasting any sort of sour cream, as there's no tang or acidity going on. Sorry, Doritos and Ruffles, but this is an ultimately weak duo, and you're better off sticking to what each of you does best. Really, the only thing that saved this flavor from coming in dead last is that the corn-based taste isn't noticeable this time.
13. Nacho Cheese
I know I'll upset the traditionalists with this one, but in 13th place, we have Nacho Cheese. Before anyone gets too distressed that I put one of Doritos' original flavors so low on the list, I'll start by clarifying that I don't dislike anything about this chip. There's nothing wrong with it, but compared to the other 14 flavors I tasted, it's just boring.
That being said, it's reliable: no spice, no in-your-face seasoning, none of that. So, it's a great choice for kids and those with pickier palates. You can confidently put it out at a party and trust that more than one person will eat it — it's just a cheese flavor, after all. But it's also likely that no one will gravitate toward it. It's just a safe option for when there's nothing more fun to reach for first. You can look to any of the following varieties for that, though.
12. Spicy Nacho
Add spice to anything, and I'll instantly like it more; such is the case for the Spicy Nacho Doritos. Again, with nacho cheese still serving as its foundation, there's nothing very special about this flavor. So, the prospect of some heat is enticing, and thankfully, it does help a bit (although just barely).
I'd compare the taste of these chips to a jar of average store-bought queso dip with a very slight kick. The use of "spicy" in the product's name is generous, honestly, as in the end, it's tame enough that I'd comfortably give some to my 5-year-old nephew. However, I'll give it credit for filling the back of my throat with a pleasant warming sensation that gives it an edge over the original Nacho Cheese.
11. Late Night Loaded Tacos
Late Night Loaded Tacos was a tough one to find a place for. My indecisiveness stems from the fact that these chips live up to their advertised flavor, but they're not that amazing when eaten on their own.
Starting with the positives: As soon as you open up the bag, you're hit with an immaculate whiff of tacos that makes you feel like you're unwrapping a freshly made order from Taco Bell. The plethora of seasoning on the chips, including garlic, tomato, onion powder, cheddar cheese, and sour cream, helps create that distinct taste that can't be mistaken for anything other than tacos. Therefore, points must be awarded for the accuracy of this flavor.
Where this snack loses points is in its ability to stand on its own. As potent as the seasonings are, it still feels like something is missing — namely, some actual protein and toppings. These chips are less enjoyable straight out of the bag and would work wonders in nachos, or you could even crush them to create a flavorful meatloaf with a taco-style twist. The options are limitless, so long as you're open to experimenting with recipes.
10. Flamin' Hot Nacho
I had yet to be wowed by any of the nacho-flavored varieties, and the Flamin' Hot Nacho Doritos wasn't doing much to change that. For this product to be called something as bold as "flaming" and not live up to that intensity is honestly a tad disappointing. Granted, I have very high spice tolerance, but I'd assume anyone voluntarily picking up a bag of these chips does, too. I was hoping for something fiery enough to make me reach for a glass of milk, but I got away with a few swigs of water here and there.
You need to eat a lot of these chips to give the heat time to build up. On the bright side, the spice at least hits your tongue in comparison to the Spicy Nacho Doritos, and the heat that lingers in the back of your throat is stronger, too. It's nothing crazy, but I have to rank this one higher because even the smallest amount of added spice helps make the original nacho variety less mediocre.
9. Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch
Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch Doritos are where the flavors start to get more interesting — and successful. This was a pleasant surprise, as I'm not one to go for foods drenched in Buffalo seasoning or sauce. But it's actually thanks to the Buffalo part of the equation, which was much more prominent than the ranch, that these chips have a rich, warm flavor. It's deep and comforting, leading me to believe a lot of people would find themselves absentmindedly chowing on these.
On the downside, I'd expect a Buffalo-centric product, especially one labeled "blazin'," to have more spice. The Buffalo seasoning lent zero heat here, nor did the ranch or the seasoning impart any of their usual tang. For that reason, the Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch Doritos couldn't be placed too far up the list. Those who are really missing that sharp or slightly sour quality can probably fix it by dipping these chips into some good store-bought blue cheese or higher-quality ranch dressing, though.
8. Dinamita Chile Limón
If you like trying different Takis flavors, you'll be interested to know that Doritos has its own version: the Dinamita Chile Limón Rolled Tortilla Chips. Doritos does away with its famous triangle chips in favor of these, opting for the stick shape (no attempt to be subtle here).
I'm a huge fan of Takis, so I find these good overall, as the two products share similar core ingredients of spicy chili pepper and lime (and a hefty dose of Red 40 Lake coloring). However, I will say that I'd grab a bag of Takis Fuego Stix over this Doritos alternative if I had to choose. The Dinamita Chile Limón chips are similar to a couple of the lower-ranked products in that the corn taste is once again evident. That's not an issue I have with Takis at all, so this flavor finds itself in the bottom half of the ranking. But, for whatever reason, if you're really set on finding a Doritos-branded option that measures up to Takis Fuego Stix, read on for two other, more comparable products discussed later on.
7. Cool Ranch
Cool Ranch is among Doritos' oldest flavors, having come out in 1986. It has clearly stood the test of time for a reason, and I can see why overall. Ranch itself is an enduring obsession for Americans, and these chips do a good job of capturing the flavor. Also, they live up to the "cool" part of the name, as the bites are bright and refreshing from the tomato powder, citric acid, and buttermilk.
However — spoiler alert — after trying the two other Cool Ranch varieties in this ranking, this one lacks oomph compared to them, whether it's due to slightly less flavor or worse nutrition. And similar to the Sweet & Tangy BBQ Doritos, the corn base shines through too much. So, while there's nothing too offensive about the original Cool Ranch, there's really no reason to reach for a bag of these when you can choose from the other improved spin-offs instead.
6. Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch
The Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch variety ranks just slightly above the original classic. Initially, the flavor is strikingly similar to its non-spicy counterpart; in fact, the first few chips largely taste the same, which explains their close ranking.
However, unlike the Flamin' Hot Nacho reviewed earlier, the heat is more pronounced in this version. It's a slow-building heat that initially led to disappointment because the first chip or two lacked any detectable spice. As consumption continued, though, the heat accumulated on the palate. This distinctive slow burn in the aftertaste is ultimately what differentiates it from the original Cool Ranch product.
5. Simply NKD Cool Ranch
The Simply NKD Doritos, whose release was only announced by PepsiCo in November 2025, does away with the snacks' artificial flavors and dyes. Two different flavors of Doritos got this special treatment, and I tried the Cool Ranch version.
PepsiCo states that the chips are "completely colorless," and while that would be instantly obvious in the bright red Nacho Cheese variety, it was surprisingly noticeable in the ranch ones, too. The original Cool Ranch chips are a brighter, more artificial yellow than the ones you'll find in a bag of Simply NKD Doritos, so the food and beverage giant kept its promise there. And in checking the ingredients, these new chips do, in fact, omit that usual Red 40, Blue 1, and Yellow 5 dyes.
Taste-wise, these are also more addictive. There's not a huge gap in flavor between the two, but the buttermilk is more prominent here, and that rich quality works in these chips' favor. In a blind taste test between the original and Simply NKD Cool Ranch Doritos, it's unlikely anyone could detect a significant difference, making a compelling case to choose the healthier option.
4. Flamas
Unlike one of the other Takis alternatives we covered in eighth place (Dinamita Chile Limón Rolled Tortilla Chips), Flamas Doritos are triangular-shaped chips with a similar flavoring. Its core components are the same: lime and chili peppers. The dominant taste of the corn base disappeared this time, though, boosting this winning combination of ingredients toward the top of the ranking.
Despite the name, Flamas Doritos don't have extremely strong, in-your-face spice. However, there's definitely still some heat, and the lime is nicely detectable, too. It's a good balance overall, but the next Doritos flavor does it even better.
3. Flamin' Hot Limón
Doritos finally gets the chili and lime combo just right with the Flamin' Hot Limón. These are essentially the Flamas on steroids, and I love it. Everything has become more intense here; it's much spicier, with the heat building at a rate that feels faster than with the other chips (or maybe I was just eating these more quickly because they're so good). The citrus is also very strong and punches you in the face in the best way possible. It all overtakes your palate and senses, making it hard to focus on anything else when eating these. Simply put, Flamin' Hot Limón Doritos are bursting with flavor in every bite.
The taste, along with that strong crunch Doritos always have, comes together to make one of the most addictive flavors on this list. This was the second item I tried of the 15, and it took a lot to get myself to stop snacking before I got too full to try the rest.
2. Spicy Sweet Chili
I am proud to announce that I went into this taste test with Spicy Sweet Chili as my all-time favorite Doritos flavor, and even after trying so many new varieties, it still remains (almost) at the very top. It only falls behind because it lacks the novelty of the first-place Doritos flavor.
What I can definitively state is that this is the most perfectly balanced chip on the list. It delivers exactly what it promises: a harmony of sweetness and spice. The gentle, pleasant heat comes from the paprika, perfectly complemented by the sugar and Pure Via (a plant-based sweetener). This harmony of flavors is what makes it universally appealing; the moderate spice level is enjoyable even for those with lower tolerances, yet it is far from underwhelming. The added sweetness makes this chip truly exceptional. Everything about the Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos works, and based on personal experience, they are dangerously easy to devour a whole bag of in one sitting.
1. Golden Sriracha
Of the few flavors I can see myself actually making a trip to the store to repurchase, Golden Sriracha is the first I'd look for. This was the flavor I was most excited to have my family try after my taste test, and it's also without a doubt the one I'd grab before heading to a party if I were required to bring snacks.
According to the Doritos website, Golden Sriracha is "inspired by the fan favorite yellow and green sriracha sauces." These are less intense condiments, thus explaining why the chips were milder than I expected and have only a touch of spice rather than the outright, fiery heat the red-hued original Sriracha is known for. The mildness of this product's spice isn't a criticism, unlike most other chips in this ranking, as it complements its other qualities.
Along with the light heat, both Sriracha and sour cream also create a slight tang. Then, the Doritos' use of red bell peppers and molasses creates a very prominent honey-like taste. In the end, you're left with a bright, a bit zesty, and sweet flavor, all while having a modest kick. What more could you ask for?
Methodology
During the taste test of these 15 different Doritos, the primary criterion I focused on was flavor. I ate a handful of each product and noted how well-seasoned it was, whether it effectively covered up most of the corn-based flavor, and if it lived up to its advertised flavor profiles. In cases of flavors with multiple varieties, like Cool Ranch or Nacho, I ate those products back-to-back to get a clear comparison of how they stacked up against one another. I also considered whether people could eat large amounts of the chips on their own without needing any extra ingredients to make them more enjoyable.
For a few of the chips (the Cool Ranch flavors), nutrition also played a role. I still compared the taste of the different spin-offs against each other, but also took into consideration whether one was healthier.