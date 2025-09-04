How Disneyland Played A Part In The Invention Of Doritos

The story of Doritos, one of our favorite chips, is as layered as it is innovative. It's hard to believe, but these iconic chips have been on grocery store shelves since 1967. There's quite a bit of history to this food invention, and the rumors are true: Doritos were initially created at Disneyland.

The history of Doritos began when a sales representative from Alex Foods noticed that the chef at Disneyland's Fritos-themed restaurant Casa de Fritos was throwing away unused corn tortillas at the end of the day. He suggested the chef turn them into totopos, a Zapotec Mexican snack, by slicing the tortillas into triangles, then seasoning and frying them. These chips were then offered at the restaurant as a free appetizer. As they became popular, they were added to the menu. This is how the idea of Doritos was born.

Doritos are made with tortilla chips that are layered with spices and a blend of cheeses. If you're so inclined, you can step into your own version of this story and actually create the flavor of Doritos at home using store-bought ingredients.