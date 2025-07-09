Give Your Meatloaf A Flavorful, Taco-Style Twist With One Addition

Meatloaf is, quite literally, the unsung hero of the dinner table. Jokes about dry bricks of meat aside, meatloaf was a dietary staple during the Great Depression, helping Americans stretch their provisions a little further while simultaneously creating a tasty and filling main dish. Since then, it's gone through a multitude of makeovers, with hundreds of recipes to suit every palate, preference, and dietary need. After all, one of the reasons meatloaf is still popular is that it's versatile, as the seasonings can easily be upgraded to match a specific flavor profile or theme.

Taco meatloaf is particularly popular because it offers an inexpensive, easy way to infuse this classic American main dish with new and exciting flavors — right down to the breadcrumbs. Essential to helping meatloaf keep its shape, breadcrumbs are often overlooked as a seasoning, but once you've replaced them with crushed Doritos, you may never look at them the same way again.

Whether you decide to use near-equal parts breadcrumbs and Doritos or decide to do a one-for-one swap, they'll help infuse your regular meatloaf recipe with cheesy, salty, taco-y goodness. Doritos are well-known for having an intense flavor, so you can stick with this swap to add mild taco flavor, or go all-in and zhuzh things up with your favorite taco seasoning and zesty hot sauce. You could even ditch traditional gravy options in favor of gooey, melty queso studded with pickled jalapeños and serve it with salsa and sour cream on the side.