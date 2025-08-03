9 BBQ Chip Brands, Ranked

Bettergoods, for the uninitiated, is Walmart's attempt at mimicking Target's branding. The Bettergoods line differs from Great Value because it carries more niche, health food-focused, and plant-based offerings. Like some of the other brands on this list, I've seen triumphs from it (like its jarred Alfredo sauce) and big losses (including its boxed brownie mix). This bag of Carolina barbecue-inspired kettle chips is more aligned with the latter.

Structurally speaking, these are good kettle chips. They are a little greasier than Cape Cod's chips and have a slightly less profound snap, but they are suitable kettle chips nonetheless. Since these are supposed to be inspired by Carolina Gold (a type of barbecue sauce), I expected their flavor would have strong mustardy, sweet, and vinegary notes. I was surprised, however, to find that it didn't taste like any of them — except for the faintest hint of black pepper on the back of the throat. When I first put one in my mouth, I almost got a porky undertone, though it didn't stick around long enough for me to easily and clearly identify it.

Even when I licked the chips, I couldn't point out what the flavor was supposed to be getting at. The peppery burn I experienced may have been the mustard trying to make its presence known, but it was really hard to tell. The flavor of these chips is so faint that it's clear they're not worth eating — a barbecue chip connoisseur may even go so far as to scoff at them.