I Tried 7 Store-Bought Queso Dips And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Few comfort foods hit the spot quite like a nice warm queso. Whether it's poured over loaded fries, paired with tortilla chips, or combined with other ingredients for an elevated dip, queso is versatile and easy to love. With so many store-bought options available, I put seven popular grocery store quesos to the test to find out which one truly deserves a spot in your fridge — and which ones might not be quite what you're looking for.
Some store-bought quesos leaned creamy and mild, while others were bold and layered with flavors, but each one brought something different to the table. My goal was to find not just the cheesiest or spiciest option, but the one that felt the most complete in terms of both flavor and experience. At the end of this article, I'll also share a bit about my tasting process and my personal preferences that affected my decision. Get your chips ready — you're going to want them.
7. Giant Eagle Queso Dip
Unfortunately, the Giant Eagle Queso Dip landed squarely in last place for me, largely due to its lack of flavor and its unexpected and somewhat odd texture. The consistency was noticeably different from the rest of the lineup, which threw me off on my first taste. It was thicker and reminded me of a sour cream-based dip, instead of the smooth, gooey texture that queso is known and loved for. Flavor-wise, it was mild and underwhelming — slightly cheesy, but mostly just creamy. Despite the label stating that the dip included jalapeños, their flavor and spice were not infused into this queso.
I will say, it wasn't unpleasant, it just didn't meet the high expectations set by some of the others in the running. This option leaned more into the dip side of its name rather than the queso. If you're looking for something mild and cooling to serve alongside potato chips or veggies, or maybe even with pizza rolls, this dip might find its place on your party spread. It wasn't irrideemable, and could perhaps benefit from some added ingredients to make it pop. But, as a true queso, it fell short — lacking the richness, smoothness, and hint of spice that I so enjoy.
6. Tostitos Queso Blanco
This Tostitos Queso Blanco landed in second-to-last place, though it wasn't a total flop. On my first taste, it certainly had that rich and creamy texture I was looking for, and a bit more spice than the regular version (which, as someone who often adds extra hot salsa to their queso and guacamole, I was pleased about). That same initial bite, however, also revealed a processed flavor and aroma that distracted from the otherwise enjoyable cheesiness. Fortunately, the unpleasant taste faded, allowing the saltiness and slight spice to do their thing.
I actually went back for a second taste to give this dip another chance, but that's when I decided to move it further down the list. The artificial undertone became more noticeable the second time around, and it still overshadowed the nice texture and spice balance. Though I'd still enjoy it with some tortilla chips at a tailgate, the flavor was ultimately too processed to compete with the fresher, more natural-tasting dips in the lineup.
5. Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso
Visually, this queso is bold — the nearly fluorescent orange color is striking, to say the least, which might set expectations for a flavor just as vibrant. However, when I tried the Casa Mamita queso, the flavor was actually a bit less rich than I expected. It's noticeably milder in cheesiness compared with some of the other contenders, which makes it a little underwhelming by comparison, though it was still plenty salty, keeping it from being ranked lower.
That said, there are elements that I totally enjoyed compared to some higher-ranked quesos. The chunks of jalapeño, bell pepper, green chili, and oven-roasted tomato added welcome bursts of flavor and texture, breaking up the creamy base and giving some variety every few bites. While it doesn't have the bold, cheesy punch that top-tier quesos deliver, it's still easy to enjoy — especially when paired with totchos (a twist on classic nachos) in front of the TV movie-theater style. It may not be the star of the show, but it's a decent option for easy dipping.
4. Tostitos Salsa Con Queso
This Tostitos Salsa Con Queso landed right in the middle for me, partially thanks to the classic, nostalgic flavor that reminds me of game nights with friends in high school. The flavor is cheesy and rich, with that craveable kick that you only get with processed foods. The spice level is very low unless you get a piece of diced pepper on your chip, and this kept it from being moved higher up the list. Personally, I think a scoop of spicy salsa would go a long way mixed in here.
The texture is smooth and creamy, with the occasional chunk of tomato or pepper adding a bit of welcome variety and a tiny pop of heat. Those chunks are few and far between, but when you get one, it's a nice little bonus and adds flavor and texture. This queso is a quick-fix crowd pleaser, but it just didn't have anything exceptional to propel it up the list and into a higher position.
3. Original Queso-Melt
This Queso-Melt is straightforward and delicious. From the first bite, it's rich, salty, smooth, and perfectly creamy, with that warm, melty texture that makes queso so irresistible and keeps you going back to dip just one more chip. It has a comforting, restaurant-style quality to it, and reminds me of the queso you'd order with chips or pour over rice or enchiladas at a good Mexican restaurant. It's simple and deeply satisfying.
While I do usually prefer a dip with a bit more spice and often enjoy textural differences, I didn't find myself missing the spice or any texture here at all. The richness and saltiness deliver enough bold flavor, meaning that it doesn't need anything extra to feel complete or be totally delicious. I suppose that's also what would make it such a good complement to other dishes: with its straightforward cheesiness, it doesn't risk clashing with many flavors.
2. Whole Foods 365 Queso
The Whole Foods house brand 365 Queso earned a well-deserved second place with its incredible depth of flavor and cheesy richness. From the very first bite, I could tell that it's packed with a variety of seasonings that allow you to notice something different with every dip. The texture is smooth and creamy, but what really stood out to me was the burst of flavor that reminded me of a scoop of fresh salsa thrown right in (which is exactly how I like to do it, so I was pleased).
The subtle heat in this dip pairs well with the richness of the cheese. Compared to the others, this queso stands out for its complexity and boldness. The combination of spice, creaminess, and that fresh salsa-like kick made this a no-brainer for one of the top spots. Though I certainly enjoyed the vibrant flavors from the peppers, tomatoes, and seasonings, they were not quite as noticeable as the ultimate first-place winner. I haven't shopped at Whole Foods much in the past, but after getting to know more about the grocery chain, I think I'll be shopping there a bit more from here on out.
1. Tacodeli Queso
The Tacodeli Queso absolutely blew me away. I've had my fair share of quesos, trust me, and this one was the best I've had by far. From the first bite, it was immediately clear this dip was on a whole different level. The blend of fire-roasted diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro, garlic, onion, and serrano peppers creates a flavor that's bold, balanced, and honestly absolutely addictive.
The touch of cilantro, though subtle, adds a brightness that lifts the richness of the cheese and ties all the flavors together beautifully. The roasted tomatoes bring a hint of smokiness, while the serrano peppers add just the right amount of heat. (Both serrano peppers and jalapeños are delicious in queso in my opinion, and you can add extra amounts of either depending on your spice preference.) When I tasted this dip, I immediately knew it was the winner unless some sort of flavor miracle happened. It's rich, tasty, perfectly textured, and simply everything you could want in a first-place queso. I'm pleased to say I will be upping my personal movie-night snack game since trying the Tacodeli Queso — I'm never going back.
Methodology
To try each of these quesos, I purchased a bag of tortilla rounds to accompany them. I heated each queso up in a small bowl and placed it in the microwave for 10-15 seconds so that it was warm but not so hot that it was bubbling and dried out on top. I dipped a part of a chip in each one and tried them all a few times until I had a good description of the flavors and an idea of how I would rank them. The chips I bought were incredibly salty, leaving me brushing salt pieces off with my fingers before I dipped them. Next time, I'll go with high-quality tortilla chips to match the level of the queso. I cleared my palate with water and left a few minutes between each tasting.
In general, I like a spicy dip and prefer natural flavors to more processed ones, which certainly affected my decision-making. The Tacodeli and 365 quesos had the most layers and identifiable flavors in them, which was a major reason why they ranked first and second place.