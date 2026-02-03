9 Blue Cheese Dressing Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Blue cheese dressing occupies a special place in the salad dressing world. Bold and funky, sharp and briny, it's not a neutral choice by any means. If it's not your jam, you'll know it right away. If it is, you likely know there are many uses for its big personality aside from on salads; a dollop of blue cheese dressing on a baked potato elevates the spud to new heights, but it's also an unbeatable dip for chips or veggies. You likely also know, as I do, that some brands on the grocery store shelf seem afraid to let blue cheese dressing be as out-there as it wants to be. Some feature deeply repressed flavors, while others pack an extroverted punch but in the wrong way — too vinegary, for instance, as if trying to make up for underwhelming funk.

Some people avoid buying salad dressing at the grocery store, preferring to make it themselves. I spend my culinary energy elsewhere, so I wanted to know which brands out there satisfy my criteria for a good blue cheese: a sharp flavor that isn't too shy to show its funkiness, a thick rather than watery texture, and generously portioned, amply sized chunks of cheese in any given bite. I'm delighted to say that none of these nine dressings that I tried were flat-out icky in the slightest, though some satisfied my personal criteria much more than others. But one dressing (and only one) in particular so exceeded my hopes and dreams that it was pretty much game over after my taste buds made its acquaintance.