An Outsider's Look Into America's Enduring Obsession With Ranch

The first time I really clocked America's obsession with ranch was during my time in the States this year, but it was gradual realisation rather than a sudden moment. I first noticed it when I was handed ranch with my fries without asking for it when eating out. I wasn't given ketchup or mayo (or even a choice), just ranch. And then I got it on a sandwich, then on a salad, and then suddenly ranch felt less like an option and more like a constant presence. As a British person, it surprised me, because back home ranch doesn't really exist as a condiment in its own right. You'll sometimes spot a bottle among the dressings or perhaps in the "American" section of a big supermarket, but it's seen as a novelty rather than something people really use day to day.

But over in the U.S., ranch isn't a dressing you opt into, in many ways it's the default. There are so many brands of store-bought ranch lining grocery store shelves that the American condiment aisle alone shows how embedded the dressing is in everyday eating. And this isn't just volume we're talking about; there is a deep emotional attachment too. Americans talk about ranch in kind of the same way Brits talk about gravy: with loyalty and strong opinions. Some people swear by the bottled versions while others insist on homemade ranch, and the fact that both approaches exist is part of what makes ranch feel like a real American infrastructure. After all, per a 2017 study conducted by the Association for Dressings and Sauces, almost half of Americans say ranch is their favorite dressing (via The New York Times).