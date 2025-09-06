8 Takis Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you believe the marketing hype that brands Takis as a hip, edgy snack or not, there's no denying the chips have mass appeal. From the crunchy texture to the fun, rolled shape to the bold spicy flavors, they are delicious and unique all at the same time. Of course, Takis come in a collection of different flavors, as well, yay! Many of them feature a potent lime taste paired with some level of heat, but that's not where the Takis fun stops. There are also flavors devoid of heat that almost taste like the international cousin of Doritos, making selecting which flavor to buy a task all on its own. No need to worry, though. I bought, tasted, and ranked eight flavors of Takis in an effort to make choosing the right one for your preferences as simple as humanly possible.

Whether you enjoy Takis with a kick or without, my ranking below has you covered. I based it on taste, potency of flavor, and mass appeal. I'll get into my methodology more at the end, but for now, suffice it to say that the tastiest Takis flavors came out on top. Ready to find out how the flavors I tasted fared? Let's go.