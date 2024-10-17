The Best And Worst Store-Bought Ranch You Can Buy, Ranked

So many things taste better dipped in ranch dressing. It transforms a humble carrot stick into a tangy delight. Mediocre pizza becomes mouthwatering. Chicken wings, fries, celery sticks, salads, chicken tenders, fried zucchini ... the list goes on. A decidedly American dressing, ranch is the second most popular condiment in the country, only behind mayonnaise. And it's the number one dressing. In 2021, nearly $103 million worth of ranch dressing was sold in America.

Despite its popularity, finding an amazing-tasting bottle of ranch dressing from grocery store shelves that rivals the flavors you can get from a restaurant or a home recipe can be a challenge. The key to a great ranch is in the herbs, and when you whip up a homemade batch of dressing yourself at home you can use fresh ingredients. However, it's not always easy or convenient to do so. Opening a bottle is much simpler.

That's why I went on the hunt for the best store-bought bottles of America's favorite salad dressing. To find the best (and the worst) ranch dressing, I chose 11 bottles from my local grocery store and got to tasting. I sampled each dressing on its own and as a dip for baby carrots. Read on for the complete list, starting from the worst and working its way to the best.