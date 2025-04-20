The Reason Restaurants Keep Lighting So Dim

Think of your last truly special restaurant experience. The vibe was likely warm, inviting, and a little exciting, your company was probably perfect, and everything almost certainly seemed to glow under a honeyed cast that at least approximated flickering candlesticks, even if it was actually the product of more contemporary wiring. That scene and those feelings were largely due to the restaurant's lighting, a critical component of successful design that can actually make its food taste better. A dining room that's too bright or blindingly spotlit in some corners with dark gaps elsewhere often signals an amateur operation. Done right, however, restaurant lighting alone can give guests a more positive impression and trigger some behaviors that may lead them to spend more money.

In addition to top hospitality pros' dedication to creating beautiful spaces, there are a few more concrete business side reasons that dim lighting just makes sense. Studies have shown that diners linger a little longer in dimmer environs. This could reduce table turnover, sure, or it could drive up check totals as folks order more higher margin items like wine and cocktails to continue enjoying the atmosphere. Some research indicates that lower lighting could increase food consumption, which could cause a guest to add an app or dessert that they might have otherwise skipped. It also creates a coziness factor that relaxes the wallet a bit.