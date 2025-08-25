We Asked 4 Midwestern Chefs For The Best Hidden Gems In Chicago

Dining out can mean more than just finding a great meal. Restaurants are places to build community, and food is a source of so much more than just nutrition and nourishment. For a city like Chicago, which hosts the James Beard awards (the Oscars of the food world) and is home to 57 Michelin-recognized restaurants, there is no shortage of great restaurants to explore. But a lot of awards and recognition can make restaurants less accessible — harder to get reservations, longer wait times, and difficulty enjoying a discussion with waitstaff who are far too busy to stop for a chat.

Sometimes a restaurant that's off the beaten path can feel more like a home away from home, which is why we took it upon ourselves to interview four Midwestern chefs and ask about their favorite hidden gems in the Windy City. Overwhelmingly, the chefs agree the qualities that make a restaurant worth returning to are both great food and service that makes you feel welcome and at home. Community is the beating heart of restaurants, and one reason why Chef Sebastian White, who founded The Evolved Network, loves the Chicago restaurant scene. "There's a shared understanding that food can be more than sustenance or artistry; it can be a vessel for healing, connection, and change. That's what makes this community extraordinary." These are the places four decorated Chicago chefs have heard about from their friends and their colleagues, the places they love to return to time and time again.