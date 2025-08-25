We Asked 4 Midwestern Chefs For The Best Hidden Gems In Chicago
Dining out can mean more than just finding a great meal. Restaurants are places to build community, and food is a source of so much more than just nutrition and nourishment. For a city like Chicago, which hosts the James Beard awards (the Oscars of the food world) and is home to 57 Michelin-recognized restaurants, there is no shortage of great restaurants to explore. But a lot of awards and recognition can make restaurants less accessible — harder to get reservations, longer wait times, and difficulty enjoying a discussion with waitstaff who are far too busy to stop for a chat.
Sometimes a restaurant that's off the beaten path can feel more like a home away from home, which is why we took it upon ourselves to interview four Midwestern chefs and ask about their favorite hidden gems in the Windy City. Overwhelmingly, the chefs agree the qualities that make a restaurant worth returning to are both great food and service that makes you feel welcome and at home. Community is the beating heart of restaurants, and one reason why Chef Sebastian White, who founded The Evolved Network, loves the Chicago restaurant scene. "There's a shared understanding that food can be more than sustenance or artistry; it can be a vessel for healing, connection, and change. That's what makes this community extraordinary." These are the places four decorated Chicago chefs have heard about from their friends and their colleagues, the places they love to return to time and time again.
Pierrot Gourmet at The Peninsula
This gorgeously designed upscale bistro offers "a taste of Europe," complete with a massive pastry case full of incredibly designed desserts and iconic sidewalk seating to enjoy them at.
Recommended by Sangtae Park, the chef of the sushi-focused Omakase Yume in Chicago's West Loop, he says, "Pierrot Gourmet at The Peninsula is an incredible choice for breakfast. Their pastries and unique desserts are what keep bringing me back here."
If you're looking for a place to grab a coffee to-go before work or a day in the city, they also offer a dollar off your to-go coffee from 7 to 9 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
https://www.peninsula.com/en/chicago/hotel-fine-dining/pierrot-gourmet-french-cafe
312-573-6750
108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611
Ann Sather
Ann Sather's is an easygoing breakfast restaurant with three locations in Chicago. Founded in 1945 by Ann Sather herself, she created the space with a philosophy of "good food, good friends, and good conversation" in mind.
Recommended by Kathleen Ahearn, who serves as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Kathleen says what brings her back to a restaurant over and over is great service. "People dine out for the social connection, and as a modern form of art and entertainment." She also adds that the cinnamon rolls at Ann Sather's are absolutely spectacular.
773-348-2378
909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Carver 47
Carver 47 in Hyde Park is aptly named after George Washington Carver, a distinctive agricultural scientist of the early 20th century who pioneered research in crop rotations, agricultural education for Black students, and a large number of uses for popular crops.
The restaurant pays homage to the life and work of this prominent figure by serving the community with "healthy and soulful fare" in a stunningly decorated restaurant. Chef Sebastian White of The Evolved Network describes it as a "beautiful space that feeds both body and spirit." On Saturdays, they even offer a takeaway brunch kit, where an assortment of their best juices, biscuits, jams, and other delicious items are packed together for your enjoyment.
773-891-1386
1050 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653
Saint Anna Bakery & Cafe
This Chinese bakery is located in Chicago's Chinatown Square, an impressive two-story mall packed with restaurants, bakeries, art, and grocery stores where you can find delicious imported snacks. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, this is the perfect stopping point for a delicious Chinese breakfast, a quick daytime snack, dinner, or dessert (any time of the day).
Saint Anna boasts an impressive pastry case accompanied by a menu of honeydew smoothies, warm congee, and steamed bao buns that Kathleen Ahearn describes as being "addictive." Don't miss the deliciously toasty sesame balls, sweet egg tarts, and curry beef turnovers.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057325284087&locale=es_ES
312-225-3168
2158 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Verzênay Chicago
If you're looking for perfectly executed, beautifully crafted French pastries, you're sure to be satisfied at Verzênay in Lincoln Park. Beyond their incredible pastry case and custom cakes, the brunch is highlighted by simple yet filling dishes like savory quiches, breakfast sandwiches on brioche, croissants with egg and cheese, and lentil soup.
Chef Sebastian White describes Verzênay as one of his favorite off-the-beaten-path places to eat, saying that Arshiya, the Executive Chef and owner, "is so talented and humble, and her food is beautiful."
773-799-8312
2507 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Crisp
If you're looking for something you can take on-the-go, look no further than Crisp Korean fried chicken. Comfort, flavor, and convenience are wrapped together in one in the form of fried chicken burritos, Korean kimchis and cold pickled veg, bulgogi bowls topped with sunny-side eggs, and, of course, crispy, juicy Korean fried chicken with housemade sauces.
The contrast of hearty fried chicken and cool pickled veg that cuts through the heaviness is a match made in heaven, which is probably why Chef Sangtae Park describes it as a go-to spot and "one of the best Korean fried chicken spots that I can pick up and go where I need to."
773-697-7610
2940 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657
Phodega
Phodega has a menu you don't want to miss, and not just for lovers of the Vietnamese dish. This menu has something for everyone: salt and pepper crispy chicken skins, Viet Dips (a delightful play on a typical French Dip), vegan pho, and Phodega fries, a veritable poutine smothered with all the pho toppings you love along with a delicious gravy.
Chef Sebastian White chooses Phodega as his favorite place to take something for carry-out. Pho is a great meal to take to-go and eat in the comfort of your own home, and the unique menu at Phodega is full of interesting items that will keep you coming back for more.
773-687-8187
1924 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
La Pasadita
When it comes to hidden-gem, casual spots, a fan favorite has to be a good neighborhood Mexican spot that serves well-seasoned meats, salsas that make you sweat, and warm tortillas in homey digs. Which, with one-fifth of Chicagoans identifying as Mexican, there is no shortage of Mexican food available.
To help you choose one, Chef Sangtae Park is a big fan of La Pasadita in West Town. "Since coming to Chicago," he says, "it has been my go-to place for some great Mexican food." Don't miss the lengua as your protein choice for a taco, burrito, or bowl, and enjoy a creamy and sweet horchata on the side.
773-278-2130
1140 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Tanoshii
This Andersonville sushi spot offers lunch plate deals and omakase dinner services, with a unique twist on typical sushi plates. The fish and chips, for example, isn't what you would typically think of in relation to the British classic — this one has a bit of Mexican-inspired fusion to it with spiny tuna, avocado, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips.
Kathleen Ahearn of Escoffier School of Culinary Arts says that Tanoshii (which is also known as Sushi Mike's) is "the most fun you can have eating sushi." If you don't eat raw fish, you can enjoy agedashi tofu, tempura-fried shrimp and vegetables, and juicy gyoza dumplings instead.
https://www.tanoshiiandersonville.com/menu
773-878-6889
5547 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Mr Greek Gyros
Chicago is famous for its Greektown, and one of Kathleen Ahearn's favorite places to get a great meal for carry-out is Mr Greek Gyros on Halsted. She says, "I'd order the chicken souvlaki and baklava (best in the city in my opinion) for dessert."
Bartelme Park is just a few blocks away, where you can sit and enjoy your take-out plate (the feta fries and baklava cheesecake are worth indulging in). But if you'd rather have something you can enjoy on the go, a gyro is a great snack to eat while you explore Chicago's beautiful Greektown.
https://mrgreekgyros-chicago.com
312-906-8731
234 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL, 60661
Gaijin
This Japanese restaurant, a favorite of Chef Sebastian White, specializes in an Osaka-specific Japanese street food called okonomiyaki, a Japanese savory pancake. The star of the show, you can choose from a large variety of proteins to fold into your griddled pancake. Pork belly, teriyaki duck, tempura-fried shrimp — don't forget to top it off with an egg or crispy rice for the full effect.
If there's one thing the Japanese excel at, it's making food look so perfect or cute that you hate to eat it and destroy the artwork. This is definitely the case with Gaijin's adorable bear-shaped kakigori (Japanese shaved ice), which is available for order in their seasonal flavor of shiro kuma (buttermilk pineapple, coconut, and cherry).
312-265-1348
950 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607
Vito & Nick's
Vito & Nick's pizzeria may not be the most hidden of gems, but if the only pizza on your list when visiting Chicago is deep dish, consider adding their thin-crust Italian-style pizza to your must-trys. Kathleen Ahearn grew up eating at Vito & Nick's, and says, "the pizza truly is outstanding – crispy thin crust, just enough toppings and the sauce with a hint of fennel. It's perfect." If you're all pizza-d out, their Italian pastas and specialty sandwiches are sure to make your mouth water (combo beef and sausage served on garlic bread with cheese and peppers)!
773-735-2050
8433 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60652
Ssyal
The Korean owners of Ssyal didn't always intend on running a restaurant. Originally, they began their U.S. enterprise with a ginseng farm, but the vision morphed and developed into a small shop that specializes in Samgye-tang, a Korean ginseng and whole chicken soup.
Chef Sangtae Park says, "Ssyal in North Mayfair is one of my favorite Korean hidden gems. Their specialty is a Korean-style whole chicken soup. The experience is meditative and rejuvenates me after a long week."
Their menu also offers enticing Korean dishes like seafood and green onion pancakes, vegetable dumplings, and stir-fried rice cakes.
773-427-5296
4201 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Eden
This space, just north of Lincoln Park, is truly unique, achieving what many chefs dream of by sourcing much of their produce from their own backyard greenhouse. Open for weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner, they focus on seasonal flavors which, if they can't grow themselves, they source locally.
Chef Sebastian White loves this place for the food and atmosphere: "What Devon is building there – the food, the thoughtfulness behind the program — is special." Their menu is full of produce-forward dishes like squash blossom rangoons, hearty salads, pastas, and their award-winning burger.
312-366-2294
2734 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60618
Lula Café
Lula Cafe in Logan Square is open for both brunch and dinner 6 days a week. Their breakfast menu offers an appealing selection of sweet treats (like rhubarb cornmeal scones), gorgeous French omelets, and trout scramble loaded with dill. For dinner, picture colorful arrays of fresh produce artfully crafted into appetizing plates, hearty pastas, and stunning desserts.
But despite all these delicious items, it's not the food that really stands out for Chef Sebastian White. "Their service alone would bring me back," he says, noting that a few of the qualities he looks for in restaurants are consistency and "service that's genuinely attentive and compassionate."
773-489-9554
2537 N Kenzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Armitage Alehouse
Perhaps the only selling point Armitage Alehouse needs is their iconic selection of pot pies, some of which come with a sizable marrowbone protruding from the top. This old-style London pub has a well-crafted menu of classic comfort staples and Indian-inspired plates that will take you back in time and put you at ease. The wines-by-the-glass list is just long enough to give you options without being overwhelming, and there's something for everyone in their house cocktails.
Located in Lincoln Park, Chef Sangtae Park loves Armitage Alehouse for special occasions, but recommends you make a reservation well ahead of time — the space is intimate, and can only accommodate so many.
https://www.armitagealehouse.com
773-270-6402
1000 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
avec
Originally a wine bar, this popular restaurant is a favorite of both Chef Sebastian White and Chef Carlos Gaytán of Tzuco Restaurant for special occasions. Chef Gaytán says that, despite avec having received a plethora of awards, "it's still small and feels intimate."
"If I want a guaranteed great meal, I go to avec, it's my favorite spot in the city. The food and service are always great... It's something that makes me want to come back again and again and again!"
They serve delicious Mediterranean plates known to be refreshing and filling, and even offer a whole roasted lamb shoulder or lamb roti feast for parties of 4-6 to share.
https://www.avecrestaurant.com
312-377-2002
615 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
All Together Now
The Ukrainian Village is a great neighborhood of Chicago to explore and find hidden gems. All Together Now on West Chicago Ave is one of Chef Sangtae Park's favorites. He says, "I can try out different wines at their bar and take home a bottle of my favorite."
Not only do they offer a casual menu of smash burgers, thoughtful salads, and charcuterie, but they also boast an impressive selection of 150+ bottles of natural wines, beers, and beverages. You can order by the glass and pair your beverage with each refreshing plate, or choose a bottle from the shelf and enjoy it in the restaurant for a small corkage fee.
773-661-1599
2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Janson's Drive-In
Chicago is well-known for its wide variety of drive-thru diners. A staple of Midwestern comfort food, there's no shortage of places offering up food-coma-inducing treats that you can access from the comfort of your vehicle, but when it's time for dessert, Kathleen Ahearn heads to Janson's Drive-In in Beverly. It may be a bit outside of the city, but the banana milkshake, which she describes as "rich and luscious," is worth the drive.
While you're there you may as well try an iconic Chicago dog or Italian beef sandwich (or both) and enjoy a hand-spun shake or classic banana split for dessert.
https://www.jansonsdrivein.com
773-747-3953
9900 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643
Justice of the Pies
One's appetite for pie can be dampened if you grew up eating overly corn-syruped cherry fillings and crusts that were brittle and burnt, but Maya-Camille Broussard at Justice of the Pies in South Chicago is ready to convert you back to pie lover with flavors like miso honey, salted caramel peach, lemon basil, bourbon pecan, and classic key lime.
Sebastian White says, "Justice of the Pies on the South Side is a gem—Maya's talent has earned recognition, but her location, while beautiful, can be challenging, as some aren't willing to travel there. That means too many miss out on just how incredible her food is." Although it may be just outside of the city, these pies are worth the trip.
https://www.justiceofthepies.com
773-437-3433
8655 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL 60619