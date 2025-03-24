For The Best Homemade Italian Sausage, Reach For The Right Seasonings

There's one word almost anyone — whether or not they are Italian — would use when they visit Carmine's, the Southern Italian family-style restaurant with five locations around the country: abbondanza. That's the Italian word for abundance, and certainly what you'll find no matter what dish you order at the restaurant famous for its generous portions. So when you ask a Carmine's chef what they use to make a dish, you know they have had a lot of practice. That's why we spoke to Glenn Rolnick during his appearance at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival at the Atlantis about what seasonings he uses to make sausage.

If you're one of those people who doesn't want to know how the sausage is made, read no further. If you do, Rolnick will tell you the first ingredient he thinks of: "Always fennel, fennel is really good." He also loves onion and garlic. "Those are my main ingredients that I would put in there other than the sausage, than the pork." He also often uses Calabrian pepper, which is one of Bobby Flay's favorite ingredients. "I always like a little kick," Rolnick says. He particularly likes the peppers marinated in olive oil. Since there's a difference between Italian sausage and sweet Italian sausage — the former is spicier — you can probably tell when Rolnick is using those peppers.