10 Polish Foods You Should Try At Least Once

Cavernous bowls of warm soup. Meaty dumplings that burst with flavor as you bite into them. Earthy, sour, and smoky flavors — these are the characteristics of Polish food. You may have heard of pierogi before or indulged in a smoke-kissed coil of kielbasa, but beyond these more common plates, Polish food remains a mystery to many. It's an ideal cuisine to draw inspiration from in these cold winter months, when hearty meals are needed to keep oneself warm.

Michal Korkosz is a food influencer who has published two cookbooks highlighting the cuisine he grew up with. In both Polish'd and Fresh from Poland, he shows his love for the recipes and traditions that come from the Central European nation, and has also shared his favorite dishes in an interview with us. "Polish food is often described as heavy, but at its heart it is seasonal, thoughtful, and deeply human. [It's] not just about tradition, but about care, generosity, and everyday pleasure."

If learning about the techniques and ingredients of other countries is your thing, and finding new dishes to try is a task that gives you life, then you're in for a treat. We've consulted two experts — Michal Korkosz and Jarek Szymanski of Threshold Brewing in Portland, Oregon, — to find out what we're missing when it comes to Polish food. These are the 11 dishes that they agree everyone should try at least once.