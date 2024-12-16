Are Detroit-Style And Sicilian Pizza The Same Thing?

Detroit-style pizza is often referred to as being square, although in reality, it's typically a rectangle. It's cooked in industrial pans that originated from Detroit's numerous factories and were used to carry around bolts and other small items, although those pans are not so easy to source anymore, so they're arguably not an absolute requirement for present-day Detroit-style pizza.

A Detroit-style pizza usually has quite a thick base, although the texture is light and spongy, as the dough is double proofed, making it quite airy. It's often compared to focaccia. In this sense, Detroit pies are pretty similar to Sicilian ones, although it's possible to find arguments that Detroit dough is marginally more moist than the Sicilian one.

The toppings of Detroit-style pizza are where it diverges most from its Sicilian cousin. It uses brick cheese, a high-fat cheese that hails from Wisconsin and is closer to cheddar in terms of flavor (although you can find Detroit pizzas made with classic mozzarella). Tomato sauce is also a staple, but other toppings can vary — pepperoni is classic, but this isn't a strict requirement. Buddy's, the Detroit-area restaurant that's considered the birthplace of this pizza, offers a wide range of classic toppings like peppers, olives, mushrooms, and sausage. But the way the toppings are arranged is reversed from most other pizza styles — the cheese goes on the bottom, followed by toppings like pepperoni, and the tomato sauce is on top, so the sauce doesn't make the crust soggy.