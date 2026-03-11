Springtime Chicken Soup With Herbed Matzo Balls For Passover Recipe
It's hard to not love a bowl of matzo ball soup. Even if it wasn't the type of soup you were brought up enjoying, there's something universally comforting about tender, pillowy dumplings floating in a rich, savory chicken broth. The matzo balls absorb the soup as they simmer, which softens them and infuses them with a depth of flavor, while still allowing them to hold their shape. Add in shredded chicken, gently cooked veggies, and lots of herbs, and you have a satisfying and irresistible dinner option you can enjoy year-round.
While traditional matzo ball soup is a Passover staple, this spring-inspired version builds on the core flavors with a light, bright mix of seasonal vegetables like asparagus and snow peas, fresh herbs, and a squeeze of lemon. The result is a vibrant, balanced soup that feels fresh and modern while still honoring the comforting touches of the classic. Feel free to swap in your favorite vegetables — especially any that are home-grown — for your own unique twist on a classic soup that just may make this your new family favorite.
Gather the ingredients for Passover chicken soup with herbed matzo balls
This soup is prepared entirely from scratch, from the homemade broth to the herbed matzo balls. You'll start with a simple chicken broth made with a whole chicken (or chicken parts if preferred), a yellow onion, celery, garlic cloves, bay leaves, kosher salt, and a mix of herbs including dill, parsley, and thyme. This creates a balanced, savory flavor and rich broth for the soup base.
The matzo balls come together quickly and easily. Large eggs bind the mixture together, with oil (or schmaltz for even more flavor) to tenderize them, salt, garlic powder, and black pepper for seasoning, and fresh parsley and dill for flecks of color and herbaceous flavor throughout. Matzo meal gives the balls structure. Make sure to choose one that's kosher for Passover if you're preparing this soup for the holiday. For the ideal consistency, seltzer helps lighten the matzo balls, or you can use chicken stock or broth for additional savory flavor.
Where this springtime soup shines is in the spring veggies added toward the end of cooking. Colorful rainbow carrots, additional celery, cremini mushrooms, asparagus, and snow peas give the soup a vibrant, fresh flavor and contrasting textures. Lemon zest and additional thyme and parsley adds another level of brightness. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Prepare the soup
To prepare the soup, place the chicken into a large pot along with the onion, celery, garlic, bay leaves, salt, and herbs.
Step 2: Add water
Cover with cold water by 1 inch, and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
Step 3: Cover and cook
Partially cover the pot, leaving a small gap for steam to escape, and continue to cook over low heat, occasionally skimming off any scum on the surface, for about 75-90 minutes, or until the chicken is fall-apart tender.
Step 4: Remove the chicken
Transfer the whole chicken to a large plate or bowl, and set it aside to cool.
Step 5: Strain the broth
Strain the remaining soup, pressing on the veggies to release all their juices. Discard the cooked vegetables and herbs.
Step 6: Return to the pot
Return the broth to the pot.
Step 7: Prepare the matzo balls
To prepare the matzo balls, in a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, oil, salt, garlic powder, parsley, dill, and pepper.
Step 8: Stir to combine
Add the matzo meal and seltzer; stir gently to combine.
Step 9: Chill
Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
Step 10: Shred the chicken
When cool enough to handle, discard the bones and shred the chicken. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 11: Add the veggies
In the meantime, add the carrots, celery, and mushrooms to the broth, and bring to a simmer.
Step 12: Cook until almost tender
Partially cover the pot and cook the soup over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have cooked down, but the carrots are still firm in the center.
Step 13: Portion the matzo balls
Use a small scoop or spoon to portion the matzo into mounds about 1 ½ inches in diameter.
Step 14: Roll into balls
Wet your hands and gently roll each mound into a smooth ball.
Step 15: Cook the matzo balls
Place the balls into the soup; cover and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the texture of the matzo balls is light and uniform throughout.
Step 16: Cool the matzo balls
Use a slotted spoon to transfer the matzo balls to a plate to cool.
Step 17: Add the asparagus and snow peas
Add the asparagus and snow peas to the soup, and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the asparagus is tender.
Step 18: Finish the soup
Add the lemon zest, thyme, parsley, the reserved chicken, and additional salt and pepper to taste. Heat through.
Step 19: Serve hot
Serve the hot soup with the matzo balls.
What can I serve with matzo ball soup?
Springtime Chicken Soup With Herbed Matzo Balls for Passover Recipe
Our springtime chicken soup with matzo balls is a vibrant, balanced soup that's fresh and modern while still honoring the comforting touches of the classic.
Ingredients
- For the broth
- 1 (3-4 pound) whole chicken
- 1 yellow onion, roughly chopped
- 2 celery ribs, roughly chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- For the matzo balls
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup vegetable oil or schmaltz
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup matzo meal
- 3 tablespoons seltzer water (or chicken stock)
- To finish the soup
- 1 pound rainbow carrots, peeled and chopped
- 4 celery ribs, chopped
- 5 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- ¼ pound asparagus, trimmed and chopped
- 1 cup snow peas, trimmed and halved
- Zest of ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- To prepare the soup, place the chicken into a large pot along with the onion, celery, garlic, bay leaves, salt, and herbs.
- Cover with cold water by 1 inch, and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
- Partially cover the pot, leaving a small gap for steam to escape, and continue to cook over low heat, occasionally skimming off any scum on the surface, for about 75-90 minutes, or until the chicken is fall-apart tender.
- Transfer the whole chicken to a large plate or bowl, and set it aside to cool.
- Strain the remaining soup, pressing on the veggies to release all their juices. Discard the cooked vegetables and herbs.
- Return the broth to the pot.
- To prepare the matzo balls, in a medium bowl, whisk to combine the eggs, oil, salt, garlic powder, parsley, dill, and pepper.
- Add the matzo meal and seltzer; stir gently to combine.
- Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
- When cool enough to handle, discard the bones and shred the chicken. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- In the meantime, add the carrots, celery, and mushrooms to the broth, and bring to a simmer.
- Partially cover the pot and cook the soup over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have cooked down, but the carrots are still firm in the center.
- Use a small scoop or spoon to portion the matzo into mounds about 1 ½ inches in diameter.
- Wet your hands and gently roll each mound into a smooth ball.
- Place the balls into the soup; cover and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the texture of the matzo balls is light and uniform throughout.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the matzo balls to a plate to cool.
- Add the asparagus and snow peas to the soup, and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the asparagus is tender.
- Add the lemon zest, thyme, parsley, the reserved chicken, and additional salt and pepper to taste. Heat through.
- Serve the hot soup with the matzo balls.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|470
|Total Fat
|39.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|241.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|5.1 g
|Sodium
|974.2 mg
|Protein
|43.2 g
Can I make this soup ahead?
While this soup comes together relatively quickly, it's also a great make-ahead dish — especially if you're prepping for a large holiday gathering. Prepare and cook the broth ahead, then transfer it to quart containers or other airtight containers and refrigerate for up to four days. You can also freeze the broth for up to three months. Store the shredded chicken in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days, or freeze it for up to three months. Add a splash or two of broth to the chicken before storing it to help keep it moist.
The matzo balls can also be made and cooked ahead — store for up to two days in the refrigerator or up to three months in the freezer. If frozen, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.
You will want to cook the veggies fresh right before serving to keep them as bright and colorful as possible. Bring the pre-made broth to a simmer, add the veggies, and cook as directed. Once the carrots are almost tender, add the cooked matzo balls, shredded chicken, asparagus, and snow peas to heat everything through. Avoid heating the matzo balls for longer than they need — they'll continue to soften in the liquid. Finish the soup with herbs and lemon before serving as directed.
What are some tips for the best matzo ball soup?
There are some key tips to keep in mind to ensure you end up with matzo ball chicken soup with the best flavor and texture. The first is to give the chicken plenty of time to tenderize in the pot. Cook it for at least 75-90 minutes or until fall-apart tender for the juiciest results. Make sure to let the chicken cool and rest before shredding it, which will give the juices time to redistribute into the meat before you pull it apart.
Skimming the surface of the broth as it cooks is a good way to reduce the scum that could cause a cloudy result. When it comes to making the matzo balls, chilling is crucial to give them time to hydrate fully and firm up enough to keep them from falling apart in the broth as they cook. Enjoy a little chef's snack by tasting one toward the end of cooking to ensure they've reached the right consistency before you pull them out of the hot broth — they should be tender and light, but just slightly dense in the center. If you're cooking them ahead, note they'll continue to soften when reheating.
For this spring version, cook your veggies carefully. The carrots should still be slightly firm in the center to keep them from becoming mushy, and delicate veggies like asparagus and snow peas should be added last to keep them crisp-tender.