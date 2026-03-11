Springtime Chicken Soup With Herbed Matzo Balls for Passover Recipe

It's hard to not love a bowl of matzo ball soup. Even if it wasn't the type of soup you were brought up enjoying, there's something universally comforting about tender, pillowy dumplings floating in a rich, savory chicken broth. The matzo balls absorb the soup as they simmer, which softens them and infuses them with a depth of flavor, while still allowing them to hold their shape. Add in shredded chicken, gently cooked veggies, and lots of herbs, and you have a satisfying and irresistible dinner option you can enjoy year-round.

While traditional matzo ball soup is a Passover staple, this spring-inspired version builds on the core flavors with a light, bright mix of seasonal vegetables like asparagus and snow peas, fresh herbs, and a squeeze of lemon. The result is a vibrant, balanced soup that feels fresh and modern while still honoring the comforting touches of the classic. Feel free to swap in your favorite vegetables — especially any that are home-grown — for your own unique twist on a classic soup that just may make this your new family favorite.