10 Incredible Vegetarian Soups To Try This Spring

The coming of spring brings with it a morass of cliché. It is a time of rebirth, a new beginning, a celebration of life, and a cavalcade of seemingly endless moments of love and romance. Yet, historically, spring was as much a celebration of food as anything else. The end of winter brought with it hope for the coming harvest; it chased away thoughts of depleted stores and replaced them with green shoots of plenty. Such traditions live on.

Spring soups wallow in the rituals of the past. They are light, fragrant, and populated with seasonal treats conspicuously absent during the long winter months. True, in the modern, globalized age, markets provide year-round access to just about anything a consumer could ask for, but cyclic cravings remain hard-wired into the human condition. We can, after all, have pumpkin spice whenever we want it; the autumnal restriction is a device of our own making. Still, spring soup offerings operate along the same lines as any other broth, bisque, or potage. Most begin with a mirepoix – a holy trinity of vegetables consisting of diced onions, carrots, and celery at a fixed ratio of 2-to-1-to-1 sautéed in butter. In some cases, notably in Spanish cuisine but also popular in Italy, Latin America, and parts of southern Europe, diced bell pepper is thrown into the mix, creating something known as a sofrito.

Regardless, vegetarian spring soups rely usually on simplicity of flavor. As easy to prepare as they are bright and airy, they make for perfect lunches or excellent starter courses. Here are 10 of the best of them.