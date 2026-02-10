The Everyday Protein Rule Not Enough People Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein is your body's building fuel. Just as you need water each day to stay hydrated and keep your systems running, your body relies on protein daily to repair and build muscle, oxygenate blood, and regulate satiety hormones. To support these functions, the average person should consume about 0.8 grams of protein per 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of body weight. Although some studies promote higher protein intake, in reality, more isn't always better — and yes, you can have too much protein. This is exactly why choosing the right types of protein for your daily diet, specifically complete ones, is the rule you should always stick to.

Complete proteins contain all nine essential amino acids your body needs. While they are present in certain plant-based foods like quinoa, soy, buckwheat, and chia seeds, they're most commonly found in animal-based foods like meat, fish, dairy, and eggs. Incomplete proteins are, in turn, found in plant-based foods like wheat, legumes, and nuts, among others. These foods provide valuable nutrients along with protein; their drawback, however, is that they lack one or more essential amino acids.

According to Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and board-certified and fellowship-trained physician, high-quality animal protein should be a daily priority, particularly at breakfast and dinner. "Animal protein is the most efficient nutrient delivery system we have," Lyon said in an exclusive conversation.

Jackie Newgent, a registered dietitian nutritionist and chef and plant-based nutrition expert, highlighted why complete, and therefore animal proteins, matter. "Some key nutrients that are found in animal-based foods yet more challenging to get on plant-based eating plans include vitamin B12, heme iron, and zinc," she told Chowhound — though plant-based eating doesn't have to mean missing out on your protein requirements.