The History Behind Why We Drink Green Beer On St. Patrick's Day

Why do we drink green beer with our corned beef on St. Patrick's Day? The obvious answer might be that green is the color of the day, so why not make the beer green too. But this begs another, less obvious question. Why is green the color of choice for St. Patrick's Day?

The short version is that it comes down to the evolution of green as a color symbolizing Irish nationalism. Ireland's flag has three stripes: orange, white, and green. The green tends to symbolize Ireland's Catholic population (the dominant religion of the country) while the orange was representative of the Protestants. Thus, historically speaking, green was the color associated with Irish Catholic rebels who sought to break Ireland free from (Protestant) England's rule.

There are other understandings of why green is so synonymous with St Patrick's Day. For example, it's seen as symbolizing the color of the shamrock as well as the vivid green Irish countryside. In fact, some say the shamrock also may have inspired the green on Ireland's flag. There's also the idea that green makes the wearer invisible to leprechauns who run around pinching people on St. Patrick's Day, although this is considered to have been an American Irish invention. Green beer is an extension of the other green apparel of St Patrick's Day, although it should be noted that it's not really an Irish thing. It's more American Irish, with the Irish people of Ireland proper opting for dark-colored Guinness instead.