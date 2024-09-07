The Creamy Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese Is Missing

Grilled cheese sandwiches made with cream cheese are as messy as you'd imagine. They're also delicious and totally worth the mess, though in all fairness, who worries about a little melted cheese and bread crumbs under their nails when the perfect grilled cheese sandwich is on the line? In any event, some versions of this sandwich adhere to simplicity to the core. A classic grilled cheese consists of just a bit of crispy toasted bread stuffed with a generous amount of cream cheese. Easy peasy. More complicated versions of the recipe fold together ingredients like cream cheese along with mayo and shredded cheeses, such as Colby Jack, before stuffing the mixture between two slices of bread. After that, it's business as usual for your favorite ooey gooey sammy.

Advertisement

A little butter on the outside flavors the sandwich up some more, all while ensuring that the bread doesn't stick to the skillet while you grill the sandwich. Still, other cream cheese grilled cheese sandwiches create layers by using two slices of cheddar cheese with a dollop of cream cheese in the middle to glue them together. These layers are then inserted between two pieces of bread before being tossed onto the fire. The only thing these variations all have in common is that they produce one seriously creamy grilled cheese sandwich, making it hard to choose your favorite. Guess you'll have to try them all to know which you like best.