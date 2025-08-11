17 Ways To Take A Plain Bagel And Cream Cheese To The Next Level

If there were a food that we could eat every day and never tire of, it would be a bagel and cream cheese. While it is easy to make, seeing as there are so many different store-bought bagel brands to choose from, when you get one done well — we're talking crunchy exterior, elastic crumb, and more cream cheese than you know what to do with — it's absolutely blissful, and a reminder that sometimes the best things in life are the simplest.

However a bagel and cream cheese doesn't have to be simple. There are endless ways to elevate this dynamic duo — and we're not talking about swapping our cream cheese for some other topping or spread. Rather, we're referring to ways to give the bagel and cream cheese combo itself a unique spin — either by preparing it differently, adding something unique, or reframing the breakfast classic entirely. While nothing will replace the simple bagel and cream cheese in our hearts (and stomachs), these creative plays will help you spice up your breakfast routine and fall in love with this timeless dish again and again.