For A Better No-Bake Cheesecake, Don't Skip Doing This

When it comes time to plan for your next dinner party, and you know you may be at the oven all day, no-bake desserts can be a great option. They will take a bit of preparation the day before, but they'll be ready to go in the fridge, so you don't have to be back at the oven once dinner is served. You can make a three-ingredient rich and creamy ice cream, with no advanced tools necessary. Simple, no-bake dirt cake is undeniably delicious, but sort of for the kids. When you want to class it up a little, a no-bake cheesecake might just take the cake, as it were. Just don't skip this one step. Your cream cheese needs to be at room temperature before mixing.

Getting your cream cheese to room temperature will ensure a smooth filling when you mix it with the other ingredients. Using cream cheese straight from the fridge will result in a filling with cold, unmixed lumps throughout. The creamy texture of a cheesecake relies on the emulsification of the fat in the cream cheese as it mixes with the other ingredients. If your cream cheese is too cold (or too warm), everything won't emulsify properly, leaving you with a soupy or broken filling. So, you want your cream cheese at room temperature but not melting. It just takes an extra step.