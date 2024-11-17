The Best Addition To Mashed Potatoes Adds A Creamy, Tangy Touch

Along with bringing delectable texture and great flavor, adding cream cheese to mashed potatoes is easy and doesn't require any extra steps. All you have to do is dump softened cream cheese in with your butter and milk before mashing up the cooked potatoes. Exactly how much cream cheese you need depends on how many people you're feeding. In general, two average sized russet or Yukon gold potatoes yields about one cup of mashed potatoes. If you're feeding six to eight people (or just want plenty of leftovers for yourself), you'll want to use about five or so potatoes, and an entire 8-ounce brick of cream cheese. Adjust accordingly based on how big of a crowd you're expecting.

Remember, the cream cheese is an addition to the mashed potatoes, not a replacement for the butter or milk. You will still want to add both of those ingredients to the potatoes before mashing to ensure the consistency stays creamy, and doesn't get too thick. Plus, the tangy flavor of the cream cheese and richness of the milk and butter complement each other, so adding them all together only means tastier potatoes. Next time you're on mashed potato duty for a holiday gathering or just a normal dinner with family, try incorporating cream cheese into your recipe. You'll probably get asked to make them again ... and again ... and again.