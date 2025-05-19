How To Add Cheese To Your Soup Without It Becoming Grainy

Have you ever added cheese to your soup? If you have, there's a good chance you were making French onion soup, which typically uses Gruyere, although you can make some heavenly French onion soup with Comté cheese instead. That isn't your only option, though. You can experiment making a lasagna soup with ricotta and mozzarella, or turn your favorite dip (queso) into a cheesy soup by mixing it with cheddar or pepper jack. Admittedly, it can be a risky thought, especially if you've tried cooking a cheese broccoli soup before, only to find it bizarrely clumpy and grainy.

The problem is that anytime you melt cheese, you run the risk of curdling it or separating the cheese into unappetizing clumps and grease. How do you prevent boiling hot soup from making curds and whey out of your poor cheese? To get some advice, we asked Maxine Sharf, the culinary creator and recipe developer who's behind Maxi's Kitchen. According to Sharf, the most important thing to remember is to turn down the heat on your soup before you add any cheese: "Turn the heat way down and stir it in at the very end. If the soup is too hot, cheese can seize up or separate."