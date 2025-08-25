We Tried 9 Tillamook Ice Cream Flavors And Ranked Them Worst To Best

There are plenty of creative ways to serve ice cream without a cone, whether it be scooping it with a cookie instead or throwing it into a boozy drink. And while these are delicious alternatives that can help you avoid the melted mess that often ensues when eating ice cream out of a cone, sometimes it's the flavor of the vessel that makes it worth the struggle. Tillamook offers a solution with its Waffle Cone Swirl Ice Cream: a way to enjoy the taste of the crunchy wafer along with familiar flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and caramel.

The presentation of this ice cream is among the nicest on this list. Upon popping the tub's lid open, you're greeted with swirls of color that make it evident you're about to enjoy some of those aforementioned flavors. However, when you actually take a bite — and mind you, I made sure to get a bit of each color in my spoon to be fair — the rose-colored glasses fall off.

Firstly, I couldn't find any "chunks of chocolaty waffle cone" this product is advertised to have, which is a huge bummer, considering the whole point of this ice cream is to provide the flavor and texture of a cone throughout your eating experience. I mean, come on, it's right in the name. And as such, you're left working with a vanilla and chocolate combo (as the caramel wasn't detectable), and even that doesn't hold up on its own. The two classic flavors mix in a way that makes it feel like you're just eating watered-down chocolate. It just doesn't pay homage to the beloved dairy-filled cone you'd get at a fair out of a whimsical ice cream truck.