14 Taco Bell Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Fast food is a refuge for busy schedules. Hot, greasy food made in mere minutes is sometimes exactly what our appetites call for, especially after a long day at work (or an evening spent at the bar). While the glowing logos of large bells and golden arches might entice us in the late hours of the night, it's often the morning that could really use the speed of the fast food chain with the quickest drive-through line. Guilty of rushing out of the house without so much as a cup of coffee, we've all felt the growls of mid-morning hunger that a busy morning without breakfast can bring.

Taco Bell started serving breakfast nationally just 11 years ago in 2014, a move that broadened the options of fast-food breakfast items beyond typical egg sandwiches to tacos, burritos, and even quesadillas. Taco Bell's morning menu also features an egg-and-hash brown version of the Crunchwrap Supreme, one of the brand's best-selling menu items, furthering the restaurant's reputation for unique and crave-worthy foods. The question is: On a menu filled with sausages, potatoes, tortillas, and hot sauce, which item is the best way to start the day? I went ahead and ordered them all, reviewing and ranking from worst to best every item on the Mexican-fusion menu.